An INTERPOL-led operation has uncovered approximately 150 stolen vehicles trafficked from Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands to Nigeria, Ghana, and 10 other West African countries in two weeks.

The operation, named ‘Safe Wheels,’ was coordinated by INTERPOL and supported by national law enforcement agencies across the 12 countries in West Africa.

The operation led to the detection of 150 stolen vehicles and the seizure of more than 75 vehicles.

According to INTERPOL, law enforcements from the 12 countries namely Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo conducted daily checkpoints throughout the operation, which took place in March 2025.

“During the two-week operation, law enforcement…established an average of 46 checkpoints each day to inspect a total of 12,600 vehicles,” they stated.

This represents about 1.19% of the 12,600 vehicles inspected in that period.

Mostly Canadian vehicles

According to the organization, most of the stolen vehicles detected were trafficked from Canada. Additionally, a significant number had been reported stolen in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The operation launched 18 new investigations and exposed the involvement of two organized crime groups.

270,000 vehicles identified in 2024

INTERPOL’s Stolen Motor Vehicle (SMV) database allowed officers to verify the status of vehicles instantly, with around 270,000 vehicles identified globally as stolen in 2024 alone.

According to the international police operation, the Stolen Motor Vehicle database allows police in the Organization’s 196 member countries to run a check against a suspicious vehicle and find out instantly whether it has been reported as stolen.