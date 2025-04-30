The Nigerian government has announced the official discontinuation of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship programme, saying it wastes public funds and offers courses already available in Nigerian universities.

The BEA programme, established through diplomatic partnerships, enabled Nigerian students to study in various countries, including China, Russia, Algeria, Hungary, Morocco, Egypt, and Serbia. Under the programme, students were supported with funds for tuition and living expenses.

Dr. Tunji Alausa, Nigeria’s Minister of Education, made the announcement on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by newly elected officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja.

He described the programme as an inefficient use of public resources, especially since many of the courses pursued under the programme were already available in Nigerian universities.

“I reviewed the courses, some students were sent to Algeria, a French-speaking country, to study English, Psychology, and Sociology, programmes we offer better here in Nigeria,” he said.

Backstory

The Nigerian government in March 2024 had come under intense criticism following delays and reductions in student stipends under the programme.

The Union of Nigerian Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars (UNBEAS) raised concerns over the severe hardship faced by Nigerian students studying abroad under the BEA scholarship programme.

According to the union, students received their last partial stipend in August 2023, which fell short by over two months due to exchange rate fluctuations. From September 2023 to August 2024, no payments were made, leaving many students stranded. When a disbursement finally came in September 2024, the stipend had been slashed by over 56%, from $500 to $220.

UNBEAS stated that many scholars were evicted from their homes, went without food, and fell ill without the means to access healthcare. The group demanded full payment of all outstanding arrears, restoration of the $500 stipend, and consistent future disbursements.

In response, the Federal Government in April 2025 stated that all supplementary allowances due to BEA scholars have been paid up to December 2024.

Blackmail over delayed allowances

Dr. Alausa expressed dissatisfaction with some of the BEA scholars, who resorted to “blackmail” on social media over delayed allowances.

These comments came after several BEA scholars accused the government of neglecting them and failing to pay their entitlements.

Decline of N650m scholarship fund

Dr. Alausa explained that he was once asked to approve N650 million for 60 students heading to Morocco under the BEA programme when he assumed office in 2024.

He noted that he outrightly rejected the request because he believed it was unfair to the majority of Nigerian students.

“I refused. It’s not fair to the majority of Nigerian students,” he stated

The minister revealed that the government planned to spend N9 billion in 2025 alone on 1,200 students under the BEA programme, describing the expenditure as “unjust when millions of students in Nigeria receive no support.”

“Every single course these students are studying abroad is available in Nigerian universities,” he noted

Redirecting funds to local scholarships

Dr. Alausa mentioned that the funds allocated for the BEA programme would now be redirected towards domestic scholarship schemes. These schemes are expected to benefit a larger number of Nigerian students.

Alausa confirmed that while the BEA programme will be discontinued by 2025, current beneficiaries will still be allowed to complete their studies.

“We are cancelling the BEA. It is not the best use of public funds. The money will now be used to fund local scholarships and support more Nigerian students,” Alausa concluded.

The newly elected NANS President, Olushola Oladoja, commended the minister for the reforms and the progress made since assuming office, applauding the steps taken to improve Nigeria’s education sector.