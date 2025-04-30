On April 29th, the Nigerian stock market concluded trading on a down note, with the All-Share index dropping by 192.96 points to settle at 105,931.18.

This marks a decline of 0.18% from the previous day’s close of 106,124.14, as the index slipped below the 106,000-threshold.

Daily trading volume saw a significant increase, surging to 733 million shares, up from 500 million shares reported the day before.

However, market capitalization witnessed a slight decline, falling from N66.6 trillion to N66.5 trillion, accompanied by a total of 16,619 transactions.

In terms of performance, LEGENDINT and ABCTRANS topped the gainers’ list, rising by 10.00% and 9.94%, respectively.

Conversely, LIVESTOCK and MULTIVERSE experienced notable declines, falling by 9.71% and 9.62%, respectively. Among the most actively traded stocks, FIDELITYBK and MTNN led the volume table.

Market summary

Current ASI: 105,931.18 Previous ASI: 106,124.14 Day Change: -0.18% Year-to-Date Performance: +2.92% Volume Traded: 733 million shares Market Cap: N66.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers

LEGENDINT: Up 10.00% to N8.25 ABCTRANS: Up 9.94% to N1.88 CADBURY: Up 9.91% to N32.15 CHAMPION: Up 9.79% to N4.71 ETERNA: Up 9.46% to N48.00

Top 5 losers

LIVESTOCK: Down 9.71% to N7.72 MULTIVERSE: Down 9.62% to N7.05 MCNICHOLS: Down 9.47% to N1.72 OMATEK: Down 9.23% to N0.59 MTNN: Down 6.07% to N240.00

Trading volume

Daily trading volume experienced a notable increase, rising to 733 million shares, compared to 500 million shares reported the previous day.

FIDELITYBK led the trading activity, with a substantial 285.1 million shares exchanged.

MTN closely followed with 86.8 million shares traded, while UBA demonstrated strong investor interest with 35.5 million shares changing hands.

Additionally, UNIVINSURE and GTCO recorded significant trades of 29.8 million and 28.5 million shares, respectively.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, MTNN saw a decline of 6.07%.

Conversely, within the FUGAZ group, ZENITHBANK increased by 2.91%, UBA gained 2.19%, ACCESSCORP rose by 1.48%, and GTCO saw an uptick of 1.19%.

On the downside, FIRSTHOLDCO slipped by 0.20%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index is in recovery mode as it stages corrections above the 105,500 zone. The anticipated rebound in large- and mid-cap stocks is expected to play a crucial role, as positive price action from reactions to favorable market results seeps into the market.