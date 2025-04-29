The Lagos State Government has announced plans to launch water taxis before the end of 2025, with dredging already underway on key routes to prepare for full-scale operations across the state’s inland waterways.

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFerry), Mr. Ladi Balogun, disclosed this during a press conference held at the Falomo Jetty on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the initiative is in line with the state’s THEMES+ agenda, which prioritises sustainable transportation, infrastructure development, and reduction of carbon emissions.

Balogun revealed that preparatory works such as dredging and sterilisation of select water routes are currently underway to enable the rollout.

“The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce water taxis as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion and boost productivity through enhanced transportation on the state’s waterways,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Balogun as saying, “Some areas need to be dredged before we can begin full operations.

“If we cannot launch by the second quarter, we are confident it will happen before the end of the year.”

He explained that the water taxi service will feature designated ‘water stops’—boarding points similar to land-based bus stops—to improve accessibility and route management.

According to him, the state aims to maximise its water resources in light of the mounting pressure on its road infrastructure.

More insights

Balogun acknowledged that safety concerns remain a major reason why many commuters hesitate to embrace water transport. However, he emphasized that strict safety protocols are in place, including the mandatory use of life jackets and specialized training for operators.

Despite the benefits of water travel—described as safe, healthy, and efficient—many still opt for traffic-prone roads due to lingering fears. To address this, a demonstration sail was organised to boost public confidence, helping passengers feel more at ease once on board.

The NAN report highlighted that since LAGFerry began commercial operations in February 2020, it has transported over three million passengers across Lagos waterways. Balogun noted that the service started with just four boats when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assumed office in 2019, a number that has since grown through sustained government investment.

He added that several new jetties and terminals—some under construction and others nearing completion—are expected to be commissioned in the coming months to further expand the state’s water transport network.