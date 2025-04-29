The All-Share Index ended the trading day of April 28th, 2025, on a positive note, advancing by 371.09 points to close at 106,124.14.

This reflects a 0.35% increase compared to the previous session, during which the index settled at 105,753.05 points.

Daily market activity showed notable improvement, with trading volume climbing to 500.5 million shares—marking a 16.93% rise from the 428 million shares recorded in the previous session.

Similarly, market capitalization witnessed an uptick, reaching N66.6 trillion across 17,637 deals, up from N66.4 trillion in the preceding session.

Leading the gainers’ chart, INTBREW and LEGENDINT posted impressive gains of 10.00% and 9.97%, respectively.

Conversely, on the losers’ end, LIVESTOCK and ARADEL declined by 10.00% and 9.86%, respectively. Meanwhile, ACCESSCORP and FIDELITYBK topped the volume chart, trading the highest number of shares.

Market summary

Current ASI: 106,124.14

Previous ASI: 105,753.05

Day Change: +0.35%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.1%

Volume Traded: 500 million shares

Market Cap: N66.6 trillion

Top 5 gainers

INTBREW: Up 10.00% to N8.47

LEGENDINT: Up 9.97% to N7.50

CADBURY: Up 9.96% to N29.25

FIDSON: Up 9.95% to N20.45

ETERNA: Up 9.90% to N43.85

Top 5 losers

LIVESTOCK: Down 10.00% to N8.55

ARADEL: Down 9.86% to N448.00

TRIPPLEG: Down 9.60% to N1.79

JOHNHOLT: Down 7.94% to N5.80

LINKASSURE: Down 6.15% to N1.22

Trading volume

Daily market volume rose to 500.5 million shares, reflecting a 16.93% increase from the previous session’s 428 million shares.

ACCESSCORP led trading activity, exchanging a substantial 60.8 million shares.

FIDELITYBK followed closely with 56.1 million shares traded.

UBA also demonstrated strong investor interest, with 34.5 million shares changing hands.

Further contributing to overall market volume, GTCO and NB recorded significant trades of 33.4 million and 28.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

GTCO topped the trading value chart with transactions worth N2.1 billion.

ACCESSCORP followed, posting a trading value of N1.4 billion.

UBA and NB recorded values of N1.17 billion and N1.14 billion, respectively, while FIDELITYBK reported N1.12 billion in total trade value.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, ARADEL declined by 9.86%, while WAPCO registered a modest gain of 2.1%.

In the FUGAZ group, GTCO appreciated by 6.35%, with UBA also gaining 0.59%.

On the downside, FIRSTHOLDCO slipped by 1.6%, ACCESSCORP edged lower by 0.42%, and ZENITHBANK posted a marginal decline of 0.22%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has continued its recovery, recently crossing the 106,000-mark — a sign that bullish momentum may be building and further gains could lie ahead.

The anticipated rebound in large- and mid-cap stocks is expected to play a crucial role in sustaining the index’s stability in the coming weeks.