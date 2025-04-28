Many European countries are offering seasonal work visas for third-country nationals, making it easier for professionals to secure job opportunities in Europe.

These visas allow foreign workers to live and work temporarily in a country for specific seasonal jobs.

Seasonal work in Europe is typically most common between March and October.

These visas enable individuals to work in high-demand sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and hospitality, typically during peak seasons. The visa is usually valid for a few months during these peak work seasons each year.

This report lists the most accessible options, including short-term jobs in agriculture, tourism, or hospitality. Understanding these procedures can help individuals navigate the seasonal work visa process in Europe.

Requirements for a seasonal work visa

To secure a seasonal work visa, applicants need to ensure they meet specific requirements, including a valid passport or travel document, proof of health insurance, and a job contract or official offer from an employer.

Additionally, applicants must provide details about their salary, working hours, and paid leave, along with proof of accommodation for their stay.

Processing Time for seasonal work visas

Authorities generally process these applications within 90 days, though processing times may vary by country. It’s important to check the latest guidelines from the national immigration authority to stay up to date.

Here are 7 European countries with seasonal work visas in 2025.

1. Italy

Italy opens quotas annually under the Decreto Flussi program, offering thousands of spots to seasonal workers from non-EU countries. Expect seasonal contracts, proof of accommodation, and a clear job offer as part of your application.

Type of Seasonal Work: Agriculture (fruit harvesting, olive picking, vineyard work) and Tourism and hospitality (hotels, resorts)

Type of Visa: Decreto Flussi Seasonal Work Visa

2. France

France offers a flexible seasonal worker permit for up to six months per year. You’ll need a valid work contract and proof of accommodation, and you must apply from your home country.

Type of Seasonal Work: Agricultural work (grape harvesting, farm labour) and Tourism (theme parks, hotels, campsites)

Type of Visa: Temporary Seasonal Worker Permit (Travailleur Saisonnière)

3. Spain

Spain’s agricultural regions, like Huelva and Murcia, are top employers for seasonal pickers. Tourist hotspots like the Costa del Sol are also hired for the busy summer months.

Type of Seasonal Work: Agriculture (strawberry, citrus fruit picking)

Hospitality and tourism (coastal resorts, restaurants)

Type of Visa: Seasonal Worker Visa (Visado de Trabajo de Temporada)

4. Germany

Germany issues seasonal visas for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Most opportunities are between March and October, especially in rural areas and tourism hubs like Bavaria.

Type of Seasonal Work: Agriculture (asparagus, strawberries, grapes) and Hospitality (hotels, restaurants, festivals)

Type of Visa: Seasonal Employment Visa (Saisonarbeitskraft)

5. Austria

Austria is a top choice for those who love mountains and hospitality. Seasonal workers are needed in alpine hotels, ski resorts, and farms throughout the year.

Type of Seasonal Work: Ski resorts (winter), Hotels, restaurants (summer and winter seasons) and Agriculture (fruit and vegetable harvesting)

Type of Visa: Seasonal Work Permit (Saisonarbeitsbewilligung)

6. Portugal

Portugal’s growing tourism and agricultural sectors regularly seek seasonal staff. Jobs are concentrated in the Algarve, Alentejo, and Douro Valley regions.

Type of Seasonal Work: Agriculture (blueberries, olives, grapes) and Tourism (beach resorts, hotels)

Type of Visa: Temporary Stay Visa for Seasonal Work

7. Croatia

Croatia’s coastline becomes a hive of activity in summer, with resorts and restaurants hiring thousands of seasonal workers. A work contract and accommodation proof are required for your visa application.

Type of Seasonal Work: Hospitality (hotels, restaurants), Tourism services (boat tours, entertainment)

Type of Visa: Seasonal Work Permit