Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, Director General & CEO of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), has backed the Presidency’s N10 billion solar power project, describing it as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s path toward a more sustainable and reliable energy future.

Speaking at the ECN Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, Dr. Abdullahi addressed public concerns surrounding the initiative, emphasizing its vital role in the nation’s power sector reforms.

According to the ECN boss, the solar project aligns seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape and eliminate the persistent energy debt that has plagued the country for years.

“I firmly support the Presidency’s N10 billion solar power project, a crucial step toward Nigeria’s sustainable energy future. Speaking at ECN Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, I addressed public concerns, highlighting the project’s role in fostering sustainability, self-reliance, and universal energy access, in line with President @officialABAT’s vision to reform Nigeria’s power sector”, Dr. Abdullahi said during his address.

Solar power part of efforts to address energy debt crisis – ECN boss

The solar power project is seen as a direct effort to tackle Nigeria’s ongoing energy debt crisis, with federal institutions owing an estimated N47.1 billion in energy-related liabilities prior to the commencement of President Tinubu’s administration.

Dr. Abdullahi noted that the project offers an opportunity for Nigeria to shift toward cleaner, more efficient energy sources, which would help mitigate the rising cost of electricity tariffs that many Nigerians currently face.

“Solar energy offers efficiency and shields Nigerians from rising tariffs, inspired by global models like Kenya’s solar grids and Germany’s renewable industries. It will create jobs, empower entrepreneurs, and electrify rural communities, easing grid pressure and driving power sector reforms,” he remarked.

In addition to its environmental and economic benefits, the solar power project is expected to generate jobs, support local entrepreneurship, and bring electricity to Nigeria’s rural communities, where access to power remains limited. Dr. Abdullahi noted that the widespread distribution of solar energy would also reduce the pressure on the national grid, facilitating smoother power sector operations.

Dr. Abdullahi urged Nigerians to look beyond immediate concerns and focus on the long-term benefits of this initiative. He stressed that the project would help ignite a nationwide energy revolution, bringing clean, affordable electricity to millions, particularly in underserved areas.

“I urge Nigerians to focus on the long-term gains of this investment. It will spark an energy revolution, delivering clean, affordable power while supporting President Tinubu’s goal to eliminate energy debt and establish Nigeria as a renewable energy leader,” Dr. Abdullahi added.

More insights

Last week, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, defended the controversial N10 billion solar power project proposed for the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Onanuga cited global best practices, highlighting the use of solar energy at the White House in Washington D.C., United States, as a successful example of solar energy integration at a key government institution.

His comments came in response to the growing public backlash over the multi-billion naira project. While some Nigerians have praised the initiative as a step towards sustainable energy and reduced dependence on the unreliable national grid, others have voiced strong criticism.

Critics argue that investing N10 billion in solar infrastructure for a single location, the seat of government, is an extravagant move, especially in a country where millions of citizens still lack access to reliable electricity.