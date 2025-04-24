Transcorp Power Plc (formerly Transcorp Power Limited) has delivered a stellar performance in the first quarter of 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N43.283 billion, representing a 50.43% year-on-year increase from N28.772 billion in Q1 2024.

Profit after tax also grew by 62%, reaching N32.637 billion.

This performance further consolidates its strong footing in Nigeria’s power sector and suggests operational efficiency.

Key highlights (Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024) Cost of sales: N50.412 billion +52.38% YoY

Gross profit: N55.031 billion +58.23% YoY

Admin expenses: N7.453 billion +74.14% YoY

Operating profit: N44.454 billion +51.46% YoY

Net finance cost: N1.012 billion +15.26% YoY

Earnings per share: N4.35 +61.71% YoY

Analysis

Revenue: The power company recorded revenue of N105.442 billion, up by 55.38% from N67.862 billion in the same period last year.

This Q1 revenue figure already accounts for 34.5% of its 2024 full-year revenue, suggesting the company is on track for another good year if momentum continues.

The primary revenue driver remains energy delivered, which increased its contribution to 73%, with the local market accounting for an equal percentage.

Importantly, international revenue contribution rose from 18% to 26.82%, indicating expanding market penetration beyond Nigerian borders and diversification of revenue streams.

Expense overview and margins

Cost of sales rose by 52.38% YoY to N50.412 billion, largely driven by natural gas and fuel costs, which make up around 91% of total cost of sales.

Despite this, the cost of sales grew slower than revenue, helping to improve gross profit to N55.031 billion, a 58.31% increase YoY, resulting in a gross margin of 52%.

Administrative expenses climbed significantly by 74.14% YoY to N7.453 billion, slightly compressing the operating profit margin by 2.5 percentage points.

However, with an operating profit margin of 42%, Transcorp Power maintains a robust profitability profile.

Net finance costs were relatively stable, rising only 15.26% to N1.012 billion, showing effective interest cost management amidst a high-rate environment.

Earnings per share & outlook

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to N4.35, a 61.71% increase YoY. This figure already represents over 40% of the total FY 2024 EPS, reinforcing expectations that the company is on pace to surpass its previous year’s earnings, a strong signal for investors.

Balance sheet strength

Transcorp Power’s balance sheet expanded to N447 billion, up 13% in just three months, reflecting a solid growth trajectory.

Trade and other receivables make up a significant 79.8% of total assets, highlighting the challenging dynamics of the power sector.

Market performance

Transcorp Power has seen a moderate 1.39% YtD gain in 2025.

However, it closed 2024 with an impressive 36.33% YtD gain, pushing its market capitalization to N2.7 trillion, solidifying its position among Nigeria’s elite publicly traded companies.

Overall, Transcorp Power’s Q1 2025 performance highlights resilience, operational strength, and strategic market expansion.

Despite rising administrative costs, the company delivered strong margins and profit growth.

With EPS already surpassing 40% of last year’s full-year earnings and rising international market share, Transcorp Power appears set for a strong 2025.