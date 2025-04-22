The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has announced it crossed 1 Terabit per second (1Tbps) in peak domestic internet traffic for the first time, a landmark achievement that cements the country’s growing digital prowess.

Announcing this in Lagos on Tuesday, the CEO of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, said the milestone represents Nigeria’s digital maturity and its united strides towards becoming a tech-driven nation.

According to him, by keeping local internet traffic within Nigeria, the country has reduced costs, improved speeds, and ensured its digital economy thrives with homegrown infrastructure.

What it means for Nigerians

According to Rudman, hitting 1 Tbps means faster internet, lower costs, and more reliable digital services for everyone, from students on Zoom to businesses running fintech platforms.

In practical terms, this means:

Over 1 million Zoom calls can run at the same time without hiccups.

200,000+ people can stream Nollywood in HD on Netflix without buffering.

It can transfer the equivalent of 50,000 smartphones’ data in just one second.

“For Nigeria, hitting this milestone means reducing reliance on international bandwidth, decreasing latency for local services, and strengthening our position as Africa’s digital heartbeat.

“This milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of a faster, more connected Nigeria,” Rudman said.

Economic implications

The IXPN boss added that the accomplishment goes beyond technical advancements as it has significant economic implications.

According to him, by encouraging local traffic exchange, IXPN reduces dependency on international bandwidth.

He noted that by utilizing local data exchange, Nigerian businesses can save millions of dollars annually on international bandwidth fees, while reduced latency allow users to experience smoother streaming, gaming, and real-time services, enhancing their overall online experience.

Rudman added that strengthening Nigeria’s internet infrastructure protects against global disruptions, ensuring consistent access to vital services such as healthcare and education.

This, he said, also helps to optimize digital services like fintech, edtech, e-commerce, and e-health, propelling innovation and growth in these sectors.

Growing local traffic

Rudman also disclosed that surveys conducted among IXPN members over the years have shown a growing percentage of local internet traffic in Nigeria.

According to him, a recent report indicates that some connected members can localize or domesticate up to 70% of their internet traffic through IXPN.

Also speaking on the milestone, IXPN Marketing Manager, Raphael Iloka, said:

“As more content providers, ISPs, banks, and public institutions localize their traffic through the IXP, end users benefit directly. We’re not just routing data, we’re building the foundation for Nigeria’s digital economy.”

He added that 1 Tbps peak highlights the remarkable impact of collaboration among all stakeholders.

What you should know

IXPN is Nigeria’s largest Internet Exchange Point, a non-profit and membership-based organization serving as a critical hub for interconnection between ISPs, content networks, enterprises, and digital platforms.

The organization facilitates the efficient exchange of internet traffic within Nigeria, promoting faster and more reliable connectivity across Nigeria and the wider West African region.

IXPN serves as West Africa’s premier Regional Internet Exchange Point (RIXP) with a network of over 130 interconnected active members.

These include industry giants such as Google, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, TikTok, Amazon, and all Nigerian Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), among others.