Ford Motor Company has announced a halt in shipments of its SUVs, pick-up trucks, and sports cars to China, as the automaker faces increasing challenges from retaliatory tariffs.

These tariffs, imposed on U.S.-manufactured vehicles, have soared to rates as high as 150%, creating significant barriers for American automakers operating in the Chinese market.

In a statement released on Friday, Ford acknowledged the impact of the current trade environment: “We have adjusted exports from the U.S. to China in light of the current tariffs.”

As part of these adjustments, Ford has paused shipments of popular models, including the F-150 Raptor, Mustang, Michigan-assembled Bronco SUVs, and Kentucky-produced Lincoln Navigators.

Despite this suspension, Ford will continue exporting U.S.-built engines and transmissions to China. Additionally, the Lincoln Nautilus, a model manufactured domestically within China, will remain unaffected by the export halt, although it continues to face heavy tariff impositions.

Tariff Turmoil and Industry Repercussions

The halt reflects a broader struggle among U.S. automakers to navigate the uncertainty surrounding tariffs enacted during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

These “on-again, off-again” trade policies have placed enormous pressure on carmakers and parts suppliers alike, with heightened costs and operational disruptions expected to eat into profits.

According to a report from the Centre for Automotive Research, the 25% tariffs imposed on U.S. automotive imports are projected to escalate costs for automakers by approximately $108 billion by the end of 2025.

The analysis emphasised the significant financial burden that such policies impose, not only on manufacturers but also on consumers who may face higher vehicle prices.

An internal Ford memo, seen by Reuters, revealed that the company is considering increasing the prices of its new vehicles in response to prolonged tariff challenges.

While Ford is well-positioned compared to some competitors, producing nearly 80% of its U.S.-sold vehicles domestically, the additional costs from tariffs could necessitate price adjustments to maintain profitability.

What you should know

The uncertainty surrounding trade policies adds to the industry’s challenges.

Earlier this week, Trump floated the idea of modifying automotive-related tariffs, suggesting potential exemptions on certain levies.

While no concrete changes have been confirmed, such developments could alter the dynamics of U.S.-China trade relations and provide temporary relief for automakers.

The escalating trade tensions highlight the complexity of global supply chains and the interdependence of international markets. Ford’s suspension of vehicle exports exposed the potential ripple effects of tariffs, from production to pricing.

Industry stakeholders are closely watching these developments, which may reshape how automakers strategise to navigate geopolitical and economic headwinds.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, was the first to report on Ford’s export suspension, which has further amplified discussions about the challenges U.S. automakers face in an increasingly protectionist trade environment.