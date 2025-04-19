MTN Nigeria has changed the name of its fibre broadband service, an internet connection that uses fibre-optic cables, from MTN Fibre Broadband to FibreX.

The announcement was made on Friday by the company’s Chief Broadband Officer, Mr. Egerton Idehen, who described the rebranding as a significant milestone in MTN’s journey to enable Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“The launch of FibreX reiterates our dedication to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation journey,” Idehen said.

Broadband penetration

The rebranding aligns with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020–2025, which aims to achieve 70% broadband penetration by 2025, ensuring minimum speeds of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural regions.

According to Idehen, MTN’s FibreX service will be instrumental in supporting this national target through improved infrastructure and access.

“By enhancing our infrastructure and services, we aim to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive growth,” he said.

Fibre optic expansion

MTN Nigeria is also backing the Federal Government’s efforts to expand the country’s fibre optic network.

Idehen disclosed that FibreX is expected to contribute to the expansion of the national fibre capacity from 35,000 km to 125,000 km, a plan that includes laying an additional 90,000 km of fibre.

While the infrastructure behind the service remains unchanged, MTN opted for a name that resonates more with customers and reflects its modern vision.

“While the service continues to rely on our powerful FTTH (Fibre to the Home) infrastructure, the new brand name represents a more modern, relatable, and emotionally engaging identity,” Idehen said.

He explained that FibreX was chosen to engage and connect with users more personally, ultimately redefining the customer experience.

“The goal is to educate and excite consumers in home-passed locations about the benefits of FibreX,” he added.

Home-passed locations

In clarifying the service reach, Idehen explained that “home-passed locations” refer to the number of homes or premises within a specific service area that are eligible to be connected to MTN’s FTTH network.

As Nigeria continues to pursue digital inclusion, MTN says initiatives like FibreX are crucial to achieving nationwide connectivity.

What you should know

MTN Nigeria has entered into agreements to share network infrastructure with Airtel Africa in Nigeria and Uganda.

According to the companies, the infrastructure-sharing initiative is designed to enhance network cost efficiencies, expand coverage, and improve the quality of mobile services.

The collaboration follows a global trend in network sharing, where operators work together to manage costs and deliver reliable, high-quality mobile services more efficiently.

Both companies also revealed that the scope of their cooperation includes Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing, commercial and technical agreements for fibre infrastructure, and potentially the construction of new fibre networks.

MTN and Airtel are already exploring similar arrangements in other African markets such as Congo-Brazzaville, Rwanda, and Zambia.