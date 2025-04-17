The Trump administration is reportedly considering plans to close nearly 30 U.S embassies and consulates worldwide in a significant effort to downsize the federal government’s international presence as tariff war escalates.

According to an internal State Department document reviewed by CNN, the recommendations were prepared by the department’s undersecretary for management.

It suggests the closure of 10 embassies and 17 consulates, primarily located in Europe and Africa.

Targeted Posts for Closure

Diplomatic outposts earmarked for closure include embassies in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan.

Additionally, several consulates are under review, including those in France, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and South Korea.

While the closures are expected to streamline operations, responsibilities from these posts would reportedly be transferred to nearby missions to maintain diplomatic coverage in affected regions.

The internal document also proposes a reduction in the US diplomatic footprint in volatile regions such as Iraq and Somalia.

These recommendations include the creation of “FLEX-style light footprint posts,” which would operate with minimal staff and responsibilities.

Furthermore, the document suggests consolidating consulate support into specialized units at larger missions in countries like Japan and Canada as a potential model for efficiency.

Uncertainty Surrounding Approvals

It remains unclear whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially endorsed the proposed closures.

The internal recommendations have yet to progress to the implementation stage, leaving their status ambiguous.

When asked about the potential downsizing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce neither confirmed the authenticity of the document nor provided further details.

“I would suggest that you check with the White House and the president of the US as they continue to work on their budget plan,” Bruce said during a daily press briefing.

She dismissed some of the circulating reports as speculative, attributing them to “leaked documents from unknown sources.”

Evaluation Criteria and Broader Implications

According to the State Department document, the posts identified for closure were evaluated based on several criteria, including feedback from regional bureaus, interagency input, consular workload, cost efficiency, facility conditions, and security assessments. These factors were used to determine which missions could be consolidated or scaled back without compromising overall effectiveness.

For the recommended “resizing” of US missions in Japan and Canada, the document emphasizes the potential benefits of consolidating consulate support into centralized units. This approach could streamline operations, reduce costs, and serve as a blueprint for optimizing larger diplomatic missions worldwide.

While the proposal is positioned as a cost-saving measure aligned with the administration’s budgetary priorities, critics argue that reducing America’s overseas presence could undermine its global influence.

Some foreign policy experts warn that the closures could limit US capacity to engage diplomatically and respond to crises in key regions, particularly as rival powers like China and Russia continue to expand their global footprints.

What you should know

Embassies and consulates serve as vital components of US foreign policy, providing services such as visa processing and assistance to American citizens abroad.

These facilities also play a critical role in gathering and reporting information to Washington, DC, while representing US interests in foreign nations.

Diplomatic posts are often seen as essential tools for countering geopolitical rivals like China, especially in regions where strategic influence is contested. However, many consulates operate with small workforces, which could mitigate the immediate impact of potential closures.