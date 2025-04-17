Nigerian Breweries Plc has released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N69.9 billion.

This is a notable recovery from a pre-tax loss of N65.5 billion in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased revenue and a significant reduction in foreign exchange losses.

Net revenue rose by 68.91%, increasing from N227.1 billion in Q1 2024 to N383.6 billion in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, the cost of sales went up by 49.45%, reaching N217.06 billion, up from N145.2 billion the previous year.

Despite this rise in costs, gross profits grew by 103.43%, reaching N166.5 billion compared to N81.8 billion in Q1 2024.

On the downside, selling and distribution expenses increased to N66.2 billion from N45.01 billion in Q1 2024.

However, the group reported N85.2 billion in profits from core operations, a significant increase of 237.48% from N25.2 billion.

Finance income also grew, rising to N264.4 million, up 86.65% from N141.6 million.

Positively, the group reduced net foreign exchange losses from N72.8 billion in Q1 2024 to just N178.01 million in Q1 2025.

Additionally, finance costs were lowered from N18.1 billion to N15.3 billion, indicating improvement in financial management.

Key highlights:

Net Revenue: N383.6 billion, +68.91% YoY

Cost of Sales: N217.06 billion, +49.45% YoY

Gross Profit: N166.5 billion, +103.43% YoY

Selling and Distribution Expenses: N66.2 billion, +47.20%

Operating Results: N85.2 billion, +237.48% YoY

Net Loss on Foreign Exchange Transactions: N178.01 million, -99.75% YoY

Finance Costs: N15.3 billion, -15.32% YoY

Pre-tax Profit: N69.9 billion, 206.72% YoY

As of the trading day on 17th April 2025, shares of Nigerian Breweries are priced at N36.20, with a year-to-date performance of 13.13%.