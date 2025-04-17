Tech giant, Google, has opened applications for the 2025 Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program.

The three-month initiative is designed to support early-stage startups using artificial intelligence to address Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Now in its seventh year, the Accelerator is open to Seed to Series A startups based in Africa that are building AI-first solutions.

Startups must have a live product, at least one founder of African descent, and a clear vision for responsible AI innovation.

Benefits for startups

According to Google, selected participants will receive:

Dedicated technical mentorship from Google and industry experts

Up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits

Access to a global network of investors, partners, and collaborators

Workshops focused on technology, product strategy, people leadership, and AI implementation

Why Google is pushing AI in Africa

Google noted that AI’s potential to accelerate Africa’s development is real, and it is investing in ensuring that African startups lead that charge.

According to McKinsey, AI could add $1.3 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030, but only if bold innovation is supported at the grassroots.

“Startups are Africa’s problem solvers. With the right resources, they can scale their impact far beyond local communities,” said Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google, Folarin Aiyegbusi.

“This program reflects our belief that AI can be transformative when shaped by those who understand the context deeply,” he added.

The program’s impacts

Google revealed that since 2018, the program has supported 140 startups from 17 African countries. These alumni have raised more than $300 million in funding and created over 3,000 jobs. Many are now regional and global leaders in their categories.

Citing Crop2Cash – an agritech platform and alumni of the program, as an example, Google said the startup is using AI to digitally onboard smallholder farmers, build their financial identities, and provide them with access to credit, traceable payments, and productivity tools.

“Through these efforts, Crop2Cash is improving agricultural outcomes and unlocking economic opportunity for farmers who have long been excluded from formal systems—illustrating the kind of impact that’s possible when African startups receive the support they need to scale,” it added.

Startups interested in participating in the 2025 cohort can apply at: https://startup.google.com/programs/accelerator/africa.

What you should know

Last year, Nigerian startups accounted for 50% of startups selected for the program across Africa.

The 2024 cohort consisted of 10 tech startups from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa, all using AI to solve significant challenges across various sectors, including fintech, climate, health, and other services.