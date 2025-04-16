The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has nullified the removal of the re-instated Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, by state lawmakers.

Justice Yetunde Piniero delivered the verdict on Wednesday, following a pending suit instituted by Obasa.

Nairametrics previously reported that Obasa was on March 3, 2025 ,reelected as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, after his impeachment.

The development followed after Mojisola Meranda resigned as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly following the dramatic return of Obasa, at the time.

House Leadership Tussle

Nairametrics previously reported on January 25, 2025, that the Assembly’s spokesperson, Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, clarified that over two-thirds of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly supported their decision taken on 13th January, when Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was impeached and replaced.

The statement came in response to comments by Obasa, who disagreed with his removal, claiming that due procedures were contravened by those who impeached him.

Olukayode stressed that as elected representatives of the people of Lagos, lawmakers and stakeholders owe residents good governance and harmonious relationships with other arms of government.

Meanwhile, Obasa disagreed with Lagos State lawmakers who reportedly impeached him over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office and filed a court action.

At the resumed plenary at the time, Meranda informed lawmakers of her resignation as Speaker of the House.

The lawmakers commended her leadership style and for bringing peace to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

After that, Obasa was reelected as the Speaker.

Meanwhile, in his suit in court, Obasa had challenged Mojisola Meranda’s action, describing it as an illegality.

Court Verdict

Reading the judgement on Wednesday, Channels Television reports that judge declared Mudashiru Obasa’s removal , as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The court also nullified the proceedings and resolutions of the House held on January 13, 2025, in which Obasa was ousted at the time.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that Obasa’s impeachment occurred two weeks ago, with Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa I State Constituency, immediately elected as the new Speaker.

The development follows several allegations made by the Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition against Obasa.

The group alleged that under Obasa’s leadership, the Assembly spent a staggering N17 billion on constructing the lawmakers’ building gate.

It also claimed that the House spent N200 million on its recently organized 22nd Thanksgiving service for staff.

Obasa dismissed the allegations, describing them as ridiculous.