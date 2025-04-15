The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day on April 15, 2025, with a modest increase of 30.40 points, elevating to 104,560.02.

This signifies a slight gain of 0.03% compared to the previous day’s closing figure of 104,529.62, despite a decline in overall market volume.

Daily trading volume decreased by 13.9%, declining from 428.1 million shares to 368.7 million shares.

Concurrently, the market capitalization, which had diminished to N65.6 trillion the day prior, rebounded to N65.7 trillion, remaining below the significant threshold of N66 trillion.

Among the notable gainers, ABBEYBDS and UNILEVER distinguished themselves by recording impressive increases of 9.94% and 9.65%, respectively.

In contrast, NNFM and TIP encountered challenges, experiencing 9.97% and 9.57% declines. Noteworthy trading activity was observed in FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP, which emerged as leaders in market transactions.

Market summary:

Current ASI: 104,560.02

Previous ASI: 104,529.62

Day change: +0.03%

Year-to-date performance: +1.59%

Volume traded: 368.7 million shares

Market cap: N65.7 trillion

Top 5 gainers:

ABBEYBDS: Up 9.94% to N7.41

UNILEVER: Up 9.65% to N38.05

LEARNAFRCA: Up 8.33% to N3.25

NSLTECH: Up 7.41% to N0.58

CONHALLPLC: Up 7.27% to N2.95

Top 5 losers:

NNFM: Down 9.97% to N79.00

TIP: Down 9.57% to N4.25

CAVERTON: Down 9.06% to N2.31

WAPIC: Down 8.85% to N2.06

GUINEAINS: Down 8.70% to N0.63

Trading volume:

Daily market volume experienced a decline of 13.9%, decreasing from 428.1 million shares traded the previous day to 368.7 million shares.

Leading the trading activity was FIDELITYBK, with an impressive exchange of 47.4 million shares.

ACCESSCORP followed closely behind, recording 28 million shares traded.

ZENITHBANK also demonstrated notable activity with 23.1 million shares exchanged.

Both UBA and FCMB made substantial contributions, with 21.9 million and 20.8 million shares traded, respectively.

Trading value:

In terms of trading value, MTNN emerged as the top performer, facilitating transactions valued at N2.7 billion.

GTCO significantly contributed N1.2 billion to the daily total, while ZENITHBANK and FIDELITYBK added N1.1 billion and N866.9 million, respectively.

UBA completed the trading value figures with N690.4 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance:

Within the SWOOTS category, MTNN experienced a slight decline of 0.16%.

In the FUGAZ sector, FIRSTHOLD slipped by 2.40%, while GTCO and ZENITHBANK recorded declines of 1.47% and 0.40%, respectively.

Conversely, ACCESSCORP surged by 3.13%, and UBA gained 0.80%.

Market outlook:

Despite the day’s gains, the All-Share Index remains in a retracement phase, currently positioned below the critical 105,000 mark.

However, the potential recovery of large- and mid-cap stocks could play a significant role in stabilizing the index in the forthcoming weeks.