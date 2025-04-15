The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to placing Nigeria among the top 80 countries on the global Human Capital Index (HCI) by 2030.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima announced this on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, during the inauguration of the state’s National Human Capital Development (HCD) Accelerator Project and the ARISE Human Capital Development Strategy.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Vice-President also inspected several ongoing ARISE HCD projects, including model primary schools and the ARISE Park, an innovative environmental reclamation initiative.

Shettima expressed confidence that the national ambition could be achieved through the enhancement of workforce capabilities and improved socio-economic outcomes.

He commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for being the first to implement the national HCD blueprint across all Local Government Areas.

“Every policy or programme that intervenes in the lives of our people can only succeed if it is rooted in the grassroots.

“The true wealth of any nation lies in the certainty of its human capital, the education of its children, the health of its citizens, and the productivity of its workforce,” he stated.

Launch of HCD 2.0: A new phase of human capital development

He highlighted that the Federal Government had launched the second phase of the Human Capital Development Programme (HCD 2.0), which builds on the first phase with a stronger focus on integration and measurable impact.

“At its core, HCD 2.0 is about integration and impact. It is built on the foundation of HCD 1.0 but goes further to incorporate cross-cutting themes.

“What Akwa Ibom State has demonstrated here isn’t just progress; it’s leadership.

“To ensure continuity and sustainability, the Vice-President announced plans to institutionalize a Human Capital Development Fund.

“We are working to institutionalize the HCD Fund to ensure that no matter who occupies these offices tomorrow, the investments we make in people today will endure.

“If we must meet our target of reaching an HCI score of 0.6 and becoming a top-80 nation globally by 2030, we must act with boldness. Implementation must be swift. Data must guide us. Financing must be innovative,” Shettima said

Data-driven policy implementation

Shettima emphasized the importance of data-driven policy implementation and announced the introduction of an HCD Dashboard to track key indicators in real time.

“We are deploying data not for reports, but for results because behind every number is a story: a child not vaccinated, a mother lost to childbirth, a youth with promise but no pathway.

“These are not mere statistics. They are realities, and we must confront them with urgency and compassion,” he stated.

He praised Akwa Ibom’s progress, highlighting metrics where the state surpassed national averages.

“With an under-five mortality rate of 80, compared to the national average of 110, your state is already showing remarkable progress.

“And with only 3.5% of primary-age children out of school, far below the national average of 25.6%, you are not merely compliant with our national vision; you are ahead of the curve,” he added.

As part of the national strategy, Shettima unveiled Project Fuuku, a clean cookstove initiative that builds on a successful pilot in Nasarawa State.

He highlighted that the project addresses public health, environmental, and gender equity challenges.

“This intervention is more than just a public health measure. It is a gender-sensitive, climate-conscious strategy that saves lives, preserves forests, and uplifts rural women burdened by indoor pollution and fuel scarcity,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom described human capital development as the foundation of sustainable development.

He assured that the state would continue to invest in the initiative and collaborate closely with the national HCD team.

Plans to domesticate HCD programme in Akwa Ibom

He also revealed plans to send an Executive Bill to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to domesticate the human capital development programme and ensure its implementation at the local government level.

“We are thrilled that our state was selected as the first for the inauguration of this programme. This reinforces the fact that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu does not play politics with development, and we deeply appreciate this,” the governor added.

Ms. Rukaiya El-Rufai, the National Coordinator for Human Capital Development in Nigeria and Special Adviser to the President on the National Economic Council (NEC), shared that Nigeria currently ranks 168 out of 174 countries on the HCI.

She emphasized the importance of continuity and long-term planning, noting that Human Capital Development improves the health and well-being of the people by ensuring they receive quality education, effective healthcare, and ultimately achieve their full potential.