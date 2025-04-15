The Federal Government has launched the application process for the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), offering eligible Nigerian shipping firms access to loans of up to $25 million each to acquire vessels that meet international safety and performance standards.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, directed the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to begin the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), ending over 20 years of delay since its establishment under the Cabotage Act of 2003.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by his media adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oyetola added that NIMASA has issued a Marine Notice inviting qualified firms to apply, with disbursements to be handled by approved Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) at competitive interest rates.

Minister Oyetola highlighted the long-awaited rollout of the CVFF, emphasizing that, after over 20 years of dormancy, the fund is now being activated with a deliberate, transparent, and strategic approach.

He noted that under the Tinubu administration, decisive actions have been taken to reposition the maritime sector, with the activation of the CVFF serving as a key intervention. Oyetola described the initiative as a critical milestone, signaling the government’s strong commitment to enhancing local content and reinforcing Nigeria’s maritime sovereignty.

Oyetola highlighted that the fund is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits, including the expansion of Nigeria’s indigenous shipping fleet and the creation of jobs.

Additionally, it will revitalize local shipbuilding and repair industries while significantly reducing the reliance on costly foreign vessel chartering.

“This isn’t just about financing vessels—it’s about investing in the future of our maritime industry,” the minister said.

“With proper execution, the CVFF will set the industry on a path to long-term growth, enhanced logistics efficiency, and stronger global competitiveness.”

He added that the initiative is anchored on clear policy direction, professional fund administration, and sustained political will—all aimed at positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global maritime space.