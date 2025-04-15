The Federal Government has declared Thursday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations across the country.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the two-day holiday is meant to enable Christians nationwide to observe and celebrate the Easter festivities, which commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The public holidays were to mark the celebrations of Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively,” Ajani stated

Minister’s Easter message

The statement noted that the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, extended his goodwill to Nigerian Christians, commending the spiritual significance of the season.

“Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo extended his heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the country on the joyous festivities,” the statement read.

The Minister emphasized the importance of reflecting on the values demonstrated by Jesus Christ during His crucifixion.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace selflessness and compassion, noting that “the virtues of the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ, having to die for the redemption of man,” should inspire citizens to act in unity and love.

Call for prayers and national unity

The Minister also urged Nigerians to take advantage of the Easter holidays to pray for the country’s progress.

“He called on Nigerians to use the holiday period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation,” Tunji-Ojo stated

He reassured Nigerians of the government’s ongoing efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on national development goals.

“The minister further reassured citizens of President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to foster national growth and development,” he said

As part of the Easter spirit, Tunji-Ojo encouraged citizens to reach out to others with kind gestures. He also wished all citizens, especially Christians, a joyful Easter celebration.