Sony has announced price increases for several models of its PlayStation 5 console in multiple global markets, including parts of Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, as it grapples with mounting global economic challenges.

The Japanese tech giant confirmed the price hikes on Monday, citing persistent inflation and volatile currency exchange rates as key factors behind what it described as a “tough decision.”

The changes, which exclude the United States market, took effect immediately.

In a blog post published, Sony said, “With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, we have made the difficult choice to adjust pricing in select markets.” The company did not provide detailed breakdowns for all regions but confirmed that customers in the Middle East and Africa would see higher prices on some PlayStation 5 models.

In Europe, the digital-only edition of the PlayStation 5, which lacks a Blu-ray disc drive, will now retail for €499.99 (about $570), representing a price increase of over 10%.

In the United Kingdom, the same model will now cost £429.99 ($566.53). Australia and New Zealand are also affected, with both the digital and standard editions seeing price hikes. The standard version includes a disc drive for physical games.

Although Sony has not disclosed specific pricing for African markets, the company confirmed that some adjustments would take place across the region. The announcement marks a rare price revision for a console mid-cycle, underscoring the impact of a shifting global economic climate.

What to know

The adjustments arrive at a time of growing volatility in the global economy, fueled in part by the ongoing tariff standoff between the United States and China. The trade tensions, reignited by U.S. President Donald Trump’s expansive tariff policies, have triggered market instability and renewed fears of a broader economic slowdown.

While most global markets will see price increases, Sony has opted to keep pricing unchanged in the United States, its largest consumer base. Analysts suggest this may be a strategic move to preserve market share and consumer goodwill amid rising cost-of-living concerns.

One notable exception in the company’s pricing update is the PS5 Pro, a higher-performance version of the console launched in late 2024. That model will retain its current price. Meanwhile, the price of the PS5’s external Blu-ray disc drive accessory is set to decrease slightly, though Sony did not elaborate on the rationale behind that adjustment.

Originally released in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has consistently remained one of the most sought-after gaming consoles globally. Supply shortages in the early years of its launch were followed by strong consumer demand, particularly during the pandemic. However, the current economic headwinds pose new hurdles for manufacturers and gamers alike.

As global consumers brace for higher electronics prices, Sony’s decision reflects the broader financial pressures facing the tech industry.