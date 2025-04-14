The House of Representatives has established an Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight, promising to ensure that the emergency rule in the state benefits its residents.

This was disclosed in a press release on Sunday by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., Spokesperson for the House of Representatives.

The statement added that the committee members will be inaugurated on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in furtherance of the House’s constitutional mandate and commitment to transparent governance.

Nairametrics previously reported that President Bola Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, all members of the State House of Assembly, and other elected officials.

“I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties involved,” Tinubu stated during a national broadcast.

In March, the Senate and the House of Representatives approved President Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking their constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

As provided by the Constitution, the National Assembly also imposed a joint committee of both chambers to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.

Ad-Hoc Committee Composition

According to Rotimi, the Proclamation by President Tinubu, as presented to the National Assembly, was subjected to rigorous legislative scrutiny and duly amended to strengthen democratic safeguards and uphold the principles of checks and balances.

One of the most consequential amendments, he noted, was the designation of the National Assembly—rather than the Federal Executive Council—as the oversight authority for all regulations issued under the emergency arrangement.

“In line with Section 5 of the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025, and pursuant to Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the House has constituted a dedicated Ad-Hoc Committee to monitor implementation and ensure that governance in the state remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and the rule of law,” the statement partly reads.

Members of the Committee include:

Rt. Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – Chairman Rt. Hon. Ali Isa J.C. – Deputy Chairman Rt. Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim – Member Rt. Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase – Member Rep. Aliyu Muktar Betara – Member Rep. Sada Soli – Member Rep. James Abiodun Faleke – Member Rep. Igariwey Iduma Enwo – Member Rep. Shehu Saleh Rijau – Member Rep. Wole Oke – Member Rep. Akarachi Etinosa Amadi – Member Rep. Patrick Umoh – Member Rep. James Barka – Member Rep. Alex Egbona – Member Rep. Isa Anka – Member Rep. Amos Daniel – Member Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu – Member Rep. Onuh Onyeche Blessing – Member Rep. Fatima Talba – Member

Head of Secretariat: Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi

The lawmakers emphasized that this development underscores the resolve of the House of Representatives to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and ensure that the extraordinary measures taken during the emergency period remain subject to legislative oversight—guided by transparency, accountability, and the best interests of the people of Rivers State.

What You Should Know

Analysts say the crisis in Rivers State stems from a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This rift is said to have polarized the Rivers Assembly and escalated tensions, with the FCT Minister frequently addressing the media on political developments in the state.

However, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, stated in a press interview that the Supreme Court judgment on the developments in Rivers State touched on the political impasse between Governor Fubara and the state lawmakers.