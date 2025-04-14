LOEWE TECHNOLOGY NIGERIA LIMITED, today announced an exciting partnership with Nigeria’s electrifying dance icon and cultural trendsetter Poco Lee.

This collaboration brings together world-class technology and Africa’s vibrant entertainment scene, creating a powerful synergy that will resonate across the continent.

The collaboration celebrates the shared values of innovation, excellence and cultural pride that both Loewe and Poco Lee represent.

As one of Nigeria’s most influential entertainers, Poco Lee’s creative energy and massive following makes him the perfect ambassador to showcase Loewe’s premium range of televisions, audio systems and smart home solutions.

“Poco Lee embodies the spirit of modern African creativity that aligns perfectly with our brand,” said Omodunke Adelakun, Loewe Technology Nigeria Limited’s CEO. “His ability to connect with people and set trends mirrors our approach to innovative home entertainment solutions. Together, we’re creating something truly special for the Nigerian market.”

Poco Lee, renowned for popularizing dance styles like “Zanku” and collaborating with Africa’s biggest music stars, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Loewe represents the perfect blend of technology and style – qualities that define today’s African entertainment landscape. I’m proud to partner with a brand that values quality and innovation as much as I do.”

The collaboration will see Poco Lee feature in Loewe Technology Nigeria Limited’s upcoming campaigns in connection with Loewe, the German-engineered premium home entertainment brand, bringing his signature energy and creativity to showcase the brand’s premium products. Consumers can expect exciting content that blends Nigerian cultural vibrancy with Loewe’s German-engineered technology excellence.

About Loewe

For over a century, Loewe has been synonymous with innovation and luxury consumer electronics. Since its founding in 1923 and the invention of electronic television in 1931, Loewe has evolved into a globally recognised company. With a team of 200 employees and an international sales network, Loewe Technology GmbH now operates in more than 50 countries, offering high-quality, elegant TV and audio products. The brand takes great pride in its extraordinary innovative spirit, tradition, and impeccable craftsmanship, all “Made in Germany.” The unique blend of German engineering, excellence, exclusive design, and sustainability has defined its brand culture. At the heart of Loewe lies its traditional manufactory and high-tech production facility at the headquarters in Kronach, Upper Franconia.

Loewe Nigeria is located at 3A Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island. Their products are also available at Mega Plaza, 14 Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, and at Tino Electronics, Legacy Place, 3rd Roundabout, Ikate, Lekki. You can also visit https://www.loewe.ng to explore their range of luxury products.

About Poco Lee

Iweh Pascal Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, is one of Nigeria’s most influential entertainers. The dancer, hype man and social media powerhouse has collaborated with Africa’s biggest music stars and performed at major venues worldwide, becoming a cultural icon for Nigeria’s youth.