Summer is loading, and so is the pressure! Instagram has us thinking Dubai, Cape Town, and The Maldives are just a bus stop away. But how realistic is vacationing or relocating in this economy?

In this exciting episode of The Novice on Nairametrics TV, your favourite Gen Z baddie is unpacking the truth behind travel goals! From planning a bougie Cape Town getaway on a ₦100k budget (yes, you read that right!) to step-by-step hacks on getting a Canadian or EU visa as a 9–5er, we’ve got you covered.

We’ll talk about scams, visa types, solo vs group trips, luggage drama, and what to do if your visa is denied. It’s practical, funny, and very real.

So if JAPA is calling your name, or you just want a guilt-free getaway, this episode is your guide.

Watch now on Nairametrics TV and don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe!