The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading day on April 14, 2025, in the red, slipping by 33.72 points to 104,529.62.

This reflects a slight decline of 0.03% from the previous session’s figure of 104,563.34, despite an increase in market volume.

Daily trading volume increased by 12.7%, rising from 379.9 million shares in the prior session to a notable 428.1 million on April 14.

Meanwhile, market capitalization, which stood at N65.7 trillion, fell to N65.6 trillion, teetering just below the N66 trillion threshold.

Among the gainers, ABBEYBDS and UPDC distinguished themselves, recording impressive increases of 9.95% and 9.82%, respectively.

In contrast, INTENEGINS and CONHALLPLC faced challenges, suffering declines of 9.76% and 8.33%. Notably, ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK led the trading activity.

Market summary:

Current ASI: 104,529.62

Previous ASI: 104,563.34

Day change: -0.03%

Year-to-date performance: +1.59%

Volume traded: 428.1 million shares

Market cap: N65.6 trillion

Top 5 gainers:

ABBEYBDS: Up 9.95% to N6.74

UPDC: Up 9.82% to N3.13

GUINEAINS: Up 9.52% to N0.69

VFDGROUP: Up 9.46% to N96.00

SOVRENINS: Up 9.41% to N0.93

Top 5 losers:

INTENEGINS: Down 9.76% to N1.48

CONHALLPLC: Down 8.33% to N2.75

JAPAULGOLD: Down 7.46% to N1.86

CHAMS: Down 6.98% to N2.00

NEIMETH: Down 6.94% to N2.68

Trading volume

Daily market volume grew by 12.7%, increasing from 379.9 million shares reported in the previous trading session to 428.1 million on April 14, 2024.

Leading the trading activity was ACCESSCORP, with an impressive exchange of 55.9 million shares.

ZENITHBANK followed closely behind, recording 55.4 million shares traded.

FIDELITYBK also demonstrated notable activity with 39 million shares exchanged.

Both UBA and GTCO contributed equally with 33.1 million and 31 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK emerged as the top performer, facilitating transactions worth N2.7 billion.

GTCO contributed a significant N2.1 billion to the daily total, while ACCESSCORP and UBA added N1.1 billion and N1.04 billion, respectively.

FIDELITYBK rounded off the trading value figures with N725.8 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOTS category, MTNN recorded a gain of 3.57%, whereas OANDO experienced a slight decline of 2.56%.

In the FUGAZ sector, FIRSTHOLD and GTCO recorded no price movements, UBA ended in the red, while ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK climbed by 1.47% and 0.91%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index remains in a retracement phase, positioned below the critical 105,000 mark.

Nevertheless, the potential recovery of large- and mid-cap stocks may contribute to the stabilization of the index in the coming weeks.