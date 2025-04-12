Bitcoin has staged an impressive recovery, surging towards $84,000 on Saturday as it rebounds from losses sustained earlier in the week.

This recovery follows a 90-day pause on most tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, a move that has momentarily eased investor concerns amidst ongoing trade tensions with China.

As of the time of writing this article, Bitcoin was trading around $83,800, reflecting a 5.1% increase in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko.

This performance highlights Bitcoin’s appeal as an asset capable of weathering economic uncertainties.

In addition to Bitcoin’s gains, other cryptocurrencies have also experienced upward momentum: Solana has risen by 8.3% to $120, while Ethereum has climbed 3% to $1,550.

Trump’s trade war

The price of Bitcoin dipped as low as $74,700 on Monday, fueled by concerns over the economic impact of Trump’s month-long trade war.

However, the announcement of a temporary tariff pause two days later catalyzed a sharp turnaround.

Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has demonstrated remarkable resilience, maintaining a trading range between $75,000 and $85,000 despite significant price fluctuations triggered by shifting trade policies.

This stability reflects strong buying interest, particularly from institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, commonly referred to as crypto “whales.”

These groups have returned to the market after months of cautious withdrawals, recognizing Bitcoin’s potential to serve as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Chief Investment Officer at crypto asset manager Hashdex, Samir Kerbage, highlighted Bitcoin’s outperformance compared to traditional risk assets during the week’s turbulence.

“This week will be remembered for its volatility and uncertainty,” Kerbage told Decrypt. “Bitcoin has been behaving better than most risk assets in recent days, showcasing its resilience amidst market turmoil.”

An overall eventful week

The week has also been eventful on Wall Street, where stocks experienced some of the strongest swings in recent history.

Despite the temporary tariff pause, Trump escalated the trade war with China, raising the total tariff rate on Chinese goods exported to the U.S. to a record 145%. U.S. equity markets responded positively to the tariff pause: the S&P 500 climbed 5.6% for the week, the Nasdaq jumped 7.3%, and the Dow rose 5%, according to Yahoo Finance.

Despite these gains, analysts caution that the unpredictability of Trump’s trade policies continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

While the tariff pause provided temporary relief, market participants remain wary of the broader implications of escalating trade tensions, particularly as they pertain to global economic stability.

What you should know

Bitcoin’s ability to recover and maintain stability indicates its growing reputation as a reliable store of value and a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty.

The cryptocurrency market’s resilience, driven by institutional interest, highlights the increasing role of digital assets in a diversified investment portfolio.

As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, investors are closely monitoring the implications of trade policies, especially in relation to traditional and alternative assets like Bitcoin.

The unfolding dynamics of the U.S.-China trade war remain a key driver for market sentiment and could significantly impact the trajectory of both global markets and cryptocurrency valuations in the months to come.