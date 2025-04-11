The Lagos State Government has set a goal to complete the 68-kilometre Green Line of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT), running from Marina to the Lekki Free Zone, within five years, subject to funding availability.

This timeline was shared by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, during a project scoping workshop in Lagos.

The Commissioner added that the Green Line is expected to stimulate new urban development hubs across the state, as noted in a statement posted Friday on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

“Dr. Olumide highlighted the rail line’s potential to spur transit-oriented development (TOD) during the project’s scoping workshop in Lagos where critical stakeholders got a comprehensive briefing on the 68-kilometre rail route transport project.

“The Commissioner stated that phase one of the project, which would end at Sangotedo, is scheduled to start shortly. He also disclosed the government’s long-term goal to finish the full Green Line project within five years, contingent on funds availability,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the Green Line, one of the city’s rail projects aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and supporting urban expansion, is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation.

More insights

Dr. Olumide announced that phase one of the project, which will terminate at Sangotedo, is set to begin shortly. He emphasized that the Green Line is not merely a transportation solution, but a key driver for transit-oriented development (TOD), especially in emerging corridors such as Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, and Eti-Osa.

The rail line will start at Marina, passing through the foreshore of Walter Carrington Avenue and extending to the median of Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue. From there, it will continue to Abraham Adesanya, veer left toward the proposed Ibeju-Lekki Airport, and ultimately connect with the Lekki Free Zone.

Dr. Olumide further highlighted that the Green Line is integral to the broader plan to shape the “new Lagos,” integrating land use and transport planning to foster economic development. However, he noted that the five-year completion target is contingent on the timely availability of funding.

In a separate statement, the Commissioner also reminded property owners of the critical need for proper building approvals, warning that failure to comply could result in severe penalties.

What you should know

The 68km Green Line, connecting Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, is a cornerstone of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan. The state government has also emphasized its intention to complete the entire Green Line before commencing commercial operations, further accelerating the city’s transport modernization efforts.

Earlier in 2025, the Lagos State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to initiate exploratory work for the Green Line.

A Nairametrics review of the 2025 Federal Budget proposal revealed that N146.14 billion has been allocated as counterpart funding for the project, which is being managed by MOFI. With the federal budget increasing from N49.74 trillion to N54.9 trillion, this funding allocation could see a further rise.

In September 2024, Lagos formalized a partnership with MOFI and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to design, finance, and operate the Green Line.