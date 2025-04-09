Migrants who entered the United States using a special app to schedule asylum appointments are being ordered to leave immediately after the government revoked their temporary parole status.

The revocation of their parole means they are no longer authorized to remain in the country or work legally.

BBC News reports that around 900,000 migrants entered the US at the southern border, the boundary between the US and Mexico, using the CBP One app, which was introduced during the Biden administration.

This app allowed migrants to arrange asylum appointments and stay for up to two years with legal work authorization. However, many of these migrants are now being notified that their paroles are canceled, and they must depart or face legal action.

Notices sent to migrants for immediate departure

According to the BBC, one migrant shared an email with BBC News that instructed them to “leave the United States immediately.” The email further explained that failure to depart could result in removal from the US and possible legal penalties.

While the exact number of migrants affected remains unclear, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that these notices were sent to some of those who had entered under the parole program.

Loss of work authorization and other benefits

In addition to the cancellation of parole status, migrants are being informed that they have lost access to work permits and other benefits granted under the program.

The notice warns that remaining in the US could lead to criminal prosecution, civil fines, and other penalties.

Rebranding of CBP one app for self-deportation

The CBP One app, which was initially used to facilitate asylum appointments, has now been rebranded as CBP Home under the Trump administration. The new version of the app is now designed to encourage voluntary departure, allowing undocumented migrants to self-report and express their intent to leave the US.

The app also asks migrants if they have enough money to leave the US and if they possess a valid passport from their home country.

In late February, the government announced it would set up a national registry for undocumented migrants, with the possibility of criminal prosecution for those who do not register.

The registration requires undocumented migrants aged 14 and older to submit their address and fingerprints to the US government.

Experts pointed out that the system could face difficulties in enforcement and practical challenges.

These actions come as part of broader efforts by the government to address immigration and border security, with DHS stating that revoking paroles is a necessary step to secure the border and manage the ongoing immigration situation.