The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised Nigerians against sharing their National Identification Number (NIN) for monetary compensation.

The advice follows the arrest of individuals involved in the unauthorised collection of NIN from residents of Anambra State in exchange for money.

According to a statement signed by the Commission’s Head of Corporate Communications Unit, Kayode Adegoke, the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Illegal NIN collection violates federal laws

While noting that the arrested suspects are currently under interrogation and will be prosecuted in accordance with applicable laws, NIMC stated that the actions of these individuals and organisations violate several laws, including the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007; Nigeria Data Protection Act, and Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act.

The Commission emphasized that no one is permitted to collect, buy, or sell NINs, and NIN holders must never share their identification for financial gain.

“At no time should NIN holders give out their NINs for monetary compensation. This is against the laws of the Federation,” the Commission warned.

NIMC reiterated that only authorised government and private sector platforms are permitted to collect and verify NINs, typically for the purpose of delivering public services or regulatory compliance.

“The Commission, therefore, advises Anambra State residents and Nigerians to avoid submitting their NINs to unauthorized individuals, organizations, or platforms, as the Federal Government and NIMC have not authorized this.

“Anyone caught will be sanctioned appropriately,” the statement read in part.

The Commission also reminded citizens of previous public warnings against entering personal data on unauthorized websites or social media platforms posing as legitimate government portals.

NIMC added that it has taken necessary measures to curb the activities of unscrupulous individuals collecting NIN for fraudulent activities, while urging the general public to reach out to the Commission whenever they notice the indiscriminate collection of NIN.

What you should know

With the growing integration of the NIN into banking, SIM registration, voter data, and tax identification, any compromise of a person’s NIN could lead to serious identity theft and financial fraud risks.

Security analysts have repeatedly stressed the need for Nigerians to treat their NINs with the same level of confidentiality as they would bank account details or ATM PINs, especially given the increased digitalization of government and financial services.

According to them, NIN exposed to fraudsters could be used to perpetrate different crimes, including unauthorised access to the victims’ bank accounts.