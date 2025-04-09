The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day on April 8, 2025, on a positive note, rising by 159.86 points to reach a closing value of 104,376.73.

This represents a modest increase of 0.15% compared to the previous day’s figure of 104,216.87, from which the index had declined, as all FUGAZ stocks recorded gains.

Daily market volume also experienced a slight increase, rising from 444.1 million shares to 460.5 million shares, up 3.71%.

Market capitalization displayed resilience, growing from N65.4 trillion to N65.59 trillion across 14,528 transactions.

At the forefront of the gainers’ table were NSLTECH and ABBEYBDS, which achieved impressive gains of 8.89% and 8.35%, respectively.

Conversely, UHOMREIT and NAHCO faced setbacks, recording declines of 9.95% and 9.94%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, ACCESSCORP and GTCO emerged as leaders, showcasing significant volumes in their transactions.

Market summary:

Current ASI: 104,376.73

Previous ASI: 104,216.87

Day change: +0.15%

Year-to-date performance: +1.41%

Volume traded: 460.5 million shares

Market cap: N65.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers:

NSLTECH: 8.89% to N0.49

ABBEYBDS: 8.35% to N5.58

STERLINGNG: 6.85% to N5.15

VFDGROUP: 5.26% to N66.00

MBENEFIT: 4.55% to N0.92

Top 5 losers:

UHOMREIT: -9.95% to N46.15

NAHCO: -9.94% to N62.95

NEM: -9.92% to N11.80

LASACO: -9.86% to N1.92

ROYALEX: -9.78% to N0.83

Trading volume:

Leading the trading activity was ACCESSCORP, with an impressive 56.4 million shares exchanged.

GTCO followed closely, recording 51.5 million shares traded.

FIDELITYBK also made its mark with notable activity of 24 million shares.

Both FCMB and UCAP contributed equally with 23.3 million shares each.

Trading value:

In terms of trading value, GTCO emerged as the top performer, facilitating transactions worth N3.4 billion.

ACCESSCORP added a substantial N1.1 billion to the daily total, while ZENITHBANK and UBA contributed N833.2 million and N590 million, respectively.

PRESCO rounded off the trading value figures with N439.2 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance:

Within the SWOOTS category, OANDO recorded a modest gain of 0.53%, while WAPCO experienced a slight slip of 0.83%.

In the FUGAZ sector, FIRSTHOLD led with a gain of 3.70%, followed by ZENITHBANK, which soared by 3.30%.

UBA experienced an increase of 2.64%, ACCESSCORP gained 2.19%, and GTCO climbed by 0.69%.

Market outlook:

Despite the day’s gains, the All-Share Index remains in a retracement phase, positioned below the critical 105,000 mark.

However, the potential recovery of large- and mid-cap stocks may contribute to the stabilization of the index in the forthcoming weeks.