Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N1 billion to the National Cancer Fund through her Renewed Hope Initiative, to intensify the fight against cervical cancer in the country.

She made the announcement while receiving a delegation from the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination, led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako.

In a statement issued on Monday by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Bukola Kukoyi, the first lady encouraged Nigerians, especially women, to speak up and seek appropriate help whenever they have medical challenges.

“No one chooses an ailment for themselves,” she said. “There is no need to be ashamed to seek help.”

Senator Tinubu’s strong support for cancer-fighting efforts

Senator Tinubu expressed strong support for the efforts being made in the fight against cancer, particularly the approach of testing, screening, vaccination, and treatment.

She said, “I am in support of what you are doing. We are on track, especially with the approach you have adopted — test, screen, vaccinate, and treatment.”

She emphasized that early detection and timely medical intervention are crucial to overcoming cancer.

“The fight against cancer can be won if patients present early and seek medical attention,” she noted.

Referencing the theme of this year’s World Health Day, “Healthy Beginnings: Hopeful Future,” Senator Tinubu stated: “A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. No matter what wealth you have as a nation, if the majority of your population is sick, then you are the poorest, as far as I am concerned.”

The First Lady, on behalf of the Renewed Hope Initiative, then donated One Billion Naira to the National Cancer Fund to fight the scourge of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria.

In his earlier remarks, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, expressed appreciation for the First Lady’s support in the introduction of the HPV vaccine into Nigeria’s routine immunization program.

He highlighted that this support had resulted in the successful immunization of 12 million girls aged 9 to 13 within the first 9 months of the vaccine’s introduction. Dr. Salako added that the Ministry aims to immunize 6 million girls this year.

Prof. Isaac Adewole applauds the first lady’s political will

Prof. Isaac Adewole, Chairman of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination and former Minister of Health, commended the First Lady for her uncommon political will in supporting the HPV vaccine initiative.

He emphasized that with the First Lady’s continued involvement and support for the campaign, the ambitious 8 by 8 target (immunizing 8 million girls annually) could be achieved, ultimately leading to the elimination of cervical cancer by 2030.

He noted that the campaign would reach 12 states this year and another 12 states next year.

Dr. Walter Mulombo, the Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), appealed to the First Lady to take a leading role in the campaign, asserting that every child and woman has the right to live.