The renowned founder of defunct Diamond Bank and a trailblazer in Nigeria’s finance and telecommunications sectors, Pascal Dozie, has passed away at the age of 86 years, according to Arise News.

His death, occurring just a day before his birthday, marks the end of an era for one of Nigeria’s most impactful business leaders.

Dozie, born on April 9, 1939, in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, demonstrated exceptional brilliance from an early age. He began his educational journey at Our Lady’s School in Emekuku, eventually advancing to the prestigious London School of Economics, where he earned a degree in Economics and a master’s in Administrative Science.

Founding Diamond Bank

In 1990, Dozie established Diamond Bank, a financial institution that quickly earned a reputation for its innovative approach to banking in Nigeria.

Under his leadership, Diamond Bank grew into one of the country’s most respected banks before merging with Access Bank in a landmark transaction.

Following his retirement, he entrusted the leadership of the bank to his son, Uzoma Dozie, ensuring the continuation of his legacy.

Pascal Dozie’s contributions were not confined to banking alone. He played a pivotal role in the launch of MTN Nigeria, serving as its pioneer chairman.

His vision and leadership helped drive the telecommunications revolution in Nigeria, transforming communication across the nation. As chairman, he steered MTN Nigeria through its formative years, making it a household name and a cornerstone of the mobile technology landscape.

What you should know

Throughout his illustrious career, Dozie was celebrated for his humility, integrity, and long-term vision—qualities that earned him widespread respect across Nigeria and beyond.

In recognition of his contributions to nation-building, he was bestowed with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), one of Nigeria’s highest national honors.

As Nigeria mourns the loss of a leader who reshaped both its financial and telecommunications landscapes, Pascal Dozie’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of entrepreneurs and leaders.