The Federal Government, in partnership with Julius Berger, has announced plans to address deflection issues on the Third Mainland Bridge through a design review in Germany.

The goal is to develop engineering solutions to resolve the bridge’s structural challenges, particularly concerning articulated vehicles.

As part of this effort, four engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works will travel to Germany to join the Julius Berger team.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, during his inspection of the bridge on Saturday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Minister explained that the mission of the officials would be to evaluate a proposed new design for the bridge, which has been facing deflection issues, characterized by abnormal sagging in its slab structure.

“He (the Minister of Works) said that the slab on the Third Mainland Bridge had deflection compelling its closure against articulated vehicles.

“Umahi said that Julius Berger insisted that there was a new design to tackle that and would want designers from the Federal Ministry of Works to go with its team to Germany to look at the new design,” the NAN report read in part.

The review of the proposed design for the development of the Third Mainland Bridge, Umahi noted, will not only assess the structural adjustments but also the feasibility of implementing the design to restore the bridge’s integrity.

More insights

The NAN report further noted that the Minister of Works emphasized the urgent need to complete the Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation to prevent further traffic disruptions. As a critical link between Lagos Island and the mainland, its condition is essential for the smooth movement of goods and people.

In addition, the government is addressing other infrastructural challenges in Lagos. The Minister also discussed the emergency at Eko Bridge, damaged by a dredger, assuring the public that safety measures are being taken, including working with top engineering firms like Julius Berger to resolve ongoing issues.

Earlier, Ghassan Kaadi, Project Coordinator for Build Well, the contractor for the Eko Bridge project, stated the project was 75% complete, with work ongoing on expansion joints and solar lights.

Meanwhile, Thomas Christ, Regional Manager at Julius Berger, highlighted the company’s efforts, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works, to address the structural challenges facing both the Third Mainland and Carter Bridges.