Nollywood’s latest cinematic offering, Labake Olododo, has stormed the Nigerian box office, raking in an impressive N50.4 million in its opening weekend of March 28-30, 2025.

The film, produced by veteran actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo and directed by Biodun Stephen, has not only claimed the top spot at the box office but also secured the second-biggest opening weekend for a Nollywood release in 2025, according to West African film distribution company, FilmOne Group

The movie, a gripping tale of power, loyalty, and leadership deeply rooted in Yoruba culture, has resonated with audiences, drawing crowds to theaters nationwide.

Its success underscores the growing influence of female-led productions in Nollywood, where women filmmakers are increasingly dominating box office charts.

About the cast

Labake Olododo boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of Nollywood’s biggest names, including Tayo Faniran, Muyiwa Ademola, Scarlet Gomez, Ibrahim Chatta, and Bimbo Akintola. The film also brings together seasoned actors like Fathia Balogun and Ayo Mogaji alongside rising stars such as Lololade Okunsanya and Nkechi Blessing, creating a dynamic blend of talent that has captivated viewers.

What we know

The film’s strong opening follows a record-breaking trend set by other female-led productions in recent months. Last year, Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju: Beasts of Two Worlds became one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films, earning over N200 million at the box office.

Similarly, Wumi Toriola’s Queen Lateefah surpassed expectations, grossing a staggering N350 million and cementing its place as one of the industry’s most successful releases.

These milestones highlight a seismic shift in Nollywood, where women are not just participating but leading the charge in commercial storytelling.

Brief profile on the Producer

The producer of Labake Olododo, Iyabo Ojo, is no stranger to success. With a career spanning over two decades, Ojo has starred in more than 150 films and produced over 14 of her own.

She began acting in 1998 with Satanic, an English-language film, before making her Yoruba-language debut in Baba Darijinwon (2002). By 2004, she had transitioned into production, releasing hits like Bolutife and Ololufe.

Her latest venture, Labake Olododo, reflects her knack for storytelling that blends cultural depth with mainstream appeal. The film’s strong opening suggests that audiences are eager for narratives that celebrate indigenous traditions while delivering high-quality entertainment. Particularly when we allude to other titles like Ajosepo which also grossed over N200 million in ticket sales.

The success of Labake Olododo reinforces the industry’s growing appetite for female-driven narratives. With compelling storytelling, strategic marketing, and star power, Nollywood’s leading women are proving that the future of Nigerian cinema is not bright.