U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following weeks of unsuccessful negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Ukraine.

In a series of remarks, Trump revealed his anger over Putin’s recent actions and threatened to impose secondary tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil if the Kremlin fails to agree to a ceasefire.

Secondary tariffs, which target countries conducting business with a sanctioned nation, could impose up to a 50% levy on goods entering the United States from nations still buying Russian oil.

The largest buyers of Russian oil, China and India, are likely to face the brunt of these measures.

Trump’s comments, reported by NBC News, show his dissatisfaction with Putin’s refusal to engage constructively in peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump stated, “I am very angry and pissed off with Putin for questioning Zelensky’s credibility as a negotiating partner. He’s supposed to be making a deal with him, whether you like him or not.” The U.S. president also hinted at potential sanctions on “all oil coming out of Russia” if progress is not made.

Shifting tone and strategic calculations

While Trump’s rhetoric toward Putin has shifted, his remarks aboard Air Force One suggested some room for negotiation.

He tempered his earlier threats, saying, “I certainly wouldn’t want to put secondary tariffs on Russia,” but emphasized his disappointment with Putin’s recent comments about Zelensky. Trump added, “The anger dissipates quickly if he does the right thing.”

At the same time, Trump maintained pressure on Zelensky, urging the Ukrainian leader to finalize a deal granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare mineral resources. This marks a continuation of Trump’s demands for concessions from Ukraine, even as he publicly criticizes Putin.

What you should know

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has seen Putin propose a UN-administered government to organize new elections and initiate peace talks.

However, Zelensky has accused Russia of stalling and prolonging the war, stating on social media, “Putin is playing the same game he has since 2014, and this is dangerous for everyone.”

Zelensky called for a unified response from the U.S., Europe, and other global partners to counter Russia’s actions.

Trump’s threats of secondary tariffs come as his administration considers broader economic measures against Russia. According to reports, the White House is weighing an across-the-board tariff hike of up to 20% on Russian oil and other products. These measures could take effect within a month if no ceasefire agreement is reached.

Strategic and Economic Implications

The potential imposition of secondary tariffs could have far-reaching consequences for global trade and energy markets.

Oil prices, which initially surged following Trump’s remarks, pared early gains in Asia as the president hinted at possible negotiations.

Analysts warn that such tariffs could strain U.S. relations with major economies like China and India, while further destabilizing global energy supplies.