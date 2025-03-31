The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has pledged to ensure 24-hour services at the newly built 260 Type Two Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state to enhance healthcare delivery.

During his supervisory visit to the newly completed Emene PHC on Sunday in Enugu, Gov. Peter Mbah made this pledge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his administration is constructing 260 Type Two PHCs across the state, with some already completed and others still in progress.

Emene, located in the Enugu East Local Government Area, was among the PHCs visited by the governor.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing round-the-clock services at these facilities.

“Each Type Two PHC will have 24-hour electricity, sustainably powered by renewable energy.

“There will also be staff quarters to ensure healthcare officers are readily available to meet the people’s health needs without delay, along with access to water, sanitation, and hygiene,” he said.

Plans for a Type Three healthcare facility

Mbah further assured the people of Emene that a Type Three healthcare facility would be established in the area to complement the Type Two PHC, addressing the community’s needs due to its population density.

He explained that the initiative was driven by alarming statistics on maternity and under-five mortality rates, which he described as unacceptable.

“We needed to act quickly, and that is why we are focused on building functional healthcare facilities across both urban and rural areas,” Mbah emphasized.

Expansion to secondary healthcare and a 300-bed international hospital

Additionally, the governor revealed that similar interventions were ongoing in secondary healthcare facilities, with the renovation of 22 cottages and general hospitals.

He also mentioned plans for a world-class 300-bed international hospital in the state.

“We will attract top-notch medical professionals to provide world-class healthcare services to Enugu people,” Mbah assured.

Mbah also commended the Enugu East chairman, Mr Beloved-Dan Anike, for registering 5,000 residents for universal healthcare insurance and encouraged other local government chairmen and state civil servants to follow suit.

He urged the people of Emene to take ownership of the facility and ensure its continued functionality.

Commendations from health experts

Dr Chukwumuanya Igboekwu, Zonal Coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the South-East, lauded Mbah for revitalizing the state’s PHCs and investing in the economic prosperity of the people.

He encouraged the governor to prioritize universal healthcare coverage as an investment that would benefit the state.

Dr Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku, Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, described Mbah’s interventions in primary healthcare as life-saving and radical.

She noted that the Emene PHC had already registered 140 residents and facilitated the delivery of two babies, named after the governor, within three weeks of operation.