The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned 2024 Direct Entry candidates with awaiting results to upload them or face disqualification.

The warning applies to those with results from the Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) or the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB).

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin. He stressed that no candidate would be considered for admission without verified results.

“During the 2024 DE registration period, some candidates registered with awaiting results from IJMB and JUPEB but have not yet uploaded these results,” Benjamin stated. “Please note that no candidate will be considered for admission with awaiting results, in line with the policy for UTME candidates,” the statement read in part.

He further clarified that any application marked as ‘awaiting result’ (AR) that does not comply with this directive would be disqualified from admission consideration. According to him, it is essential that all candidates’ credentials are verified to determine their eligibility for admission.

“Candidates who fail to upload their results will be regarded as not having any results,” Benjamin added.

Additionally, JAMB advised candidates applying for the 2025 Direct Entry admission to be proactive and ensure that their awaiting results are uploaded promptly upon release. This, Benjamin noted, would change their status from AR and enhance their chances of securing admission.

The statement emphasized that the board’s directive aligns with its commitment to ensuring a transparent and credible admission process for all applicants. Candidates are, therefore, urged to comply with the instructions to avoid losing their chances of securing admission into their preferred institutions.

What you should know

The 2025 UTME registration began on February 3 and closed on March 8, 2025, with no extensions. Candidates who miss the deadline will have to wait for the next admission cycle.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that JAMB reaffirmed its stance that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is conducted through a Local Area Network (LAN), not over the internet.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, clarified that misconceptions about internet dependency have raised concerns over potential technical glitches. He explained that LANs enable data distribution within a secured network, ensuring encrypted information is accessible only on candidates’ computer terminals during the examination.

JAMB emphasized that this system enhances security, prevents external interference, and ensures a smooth examination process. The board urged candidates to ignore misleading claims about internet-related disruptions and focus on proper exam preparation.