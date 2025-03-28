Ikeja Hotels Plc has reported its full-year audited results for the year ended December 31, 2024, reporting an impressive 125% YoY growth in pre-tax profit, reaching N8.539 billion.

Net profit also surged by 247% to N7.2 billion, reflecting the strength of the company’s revenue growth.

According to the audited financial statements, revenue hit N18.754 billion, driven majorly by revenue from room sales, which grew by 78% to N12.832 billion, accounting for 65% of the total revenue.

Key highlights (2024 vs 2023 FY)

Revenue: N18.754 billion; +68.75% YoY

Cost of sales: N11.182 billion; +60.13% YoY

Gross profit: N7.571 billion; +83.34% YoY

Sales and marketing expenses: N713 million; +77.02% YoY

Administrative expenses: N1.801 billion; +20.14% YoY

Operating profit: N8.382 billion; +87.92% YoY

Finance cost: N1.329 billion; +11.87% YoY

Profit after tax: N7.200 billion; +247.13% YoY

Earnings per share: N3.33; +233% YoY

Cash and Cash Equivalents: N22.739 billion +55.29% YoY

Total Assets: N83.671 billion; +40.01% YoY

Retained Earnings: N14.252 billion +493.57% YoY

Total Equity: N30.555 billion; +29.54% YoY

Cursory Analysis

Ikeja Hotels Plc delivered an impressive financial performance, driven by strong revenue growth outpacing cost increases.

The company demonstrated improved cost efficiency, as the rise in revenue significantly exceeded the increase in expenses, contributing to the surge in profit.

The room sales segment remains the dominant revenue driver, contributing the largest share of total earnings. Notably, this segment also maintains a higher profit margin (87%) compared to other revenue streams, making it a key pillar of the company’s financial strength.

Operational efficiency improved, with higher gross and operating profit margins, despite increased sales, marketing, and administrative expenses.

On the balance sheet, the company saw significant asset growth and a stronger liquidity position, indicating improved financial stability.

The substantial increase in retained earnings suggests that the company reinvested a significant portion of its profits, strengthening its capital base.

Overall, Ikeja Hotels Plc has shown robust growth in revenue and profitability, supported by a strong balance sheet and investor-friendly returns.

While there are areas such as cost management and asset turnover that warrant attention for further improvement, the company’s strategic positioning in the market and financial health appears promising for continued growth and shareholder value enhancement.