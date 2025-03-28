Aradel Holdings, an oil and gas company operating in Nigeria, reported its 2024 FY results showing a pre-tax profit of N316.7 billion, more than double the N112.1 billion reported a year earlier.

In dollar terms, pre-tax profits soared 59.7% to $214 million in 2024 on the back of crude oil sales and refined products.

Profit after tax soared to N259 billion compared to N53.7 billion a year earlier, representing a 380% rise or a 4.8x growth in profits. In dollar terms, the company’s profits rose from $69 million to $175.1 million or 2.5x growth.

This is a developing story…