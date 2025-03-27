A Professor of Science Education at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Benneth Uzoechi, has raised concerns over the use of foreign academic curricula in some private schools, stating that it puts Nigerian children at a disadvantage.

Uzoechi made this assertion at the university’s 51st Inaugural Lecture in Keffi on Wednesday, themed: “Creating Equitable Science Learning Environments: Integrating Nature and Nurture in Nigerian Classrooms.”

According to Uzoechi, the use of foreign curricula contradicts Nigeria’s National Policy on Education and does not foster cultural identity among Nigerian students.

“The Nigerian child is put at a disadvantage because such curricula are not culture-friendly in terms of language, examples, illustrations, attitude development, and cultural heritage. This does not provide for equity and citizenship development,” he said.

He urged private schools to abandon the practice and align with national education policies to ensure that students are taught within the framework of Nigeria’s cultural and educational objectives.

Curriculum regulation

Uzoechi emphasized the need for government intervention, calling on the Federal Government to regulate curriculum development and ensure compliance with the National Policy on Education.

“I belong to the group that reviews curriculum at the basic education level and secondary education level. There are many inputs we have made. We talk about examples, issues in our environments, illustrations,” he stated.

He warned that using foreign curricula introduces foreign examples and perspectives that may not align with Nigerian realities.

“But when you are implementing foreign curricula, you are using foreign examples which do not augur well with our own society.

What are we teaching our children? To become Americans, British, or Non-Nigerians? So we should help them to become Nigerians,” he said.

He emphasized the need for local examples in education, stating that teaching should reflect Nigerian culture and traditions to help students connect with their environment and learn more effectively.

“Becoming Nigerian means they should be able to fuse into our culture, traditions, and into things that we do here in Nigeria. You can only do that by using examples from the environment that they are in and they learn more, using those local examples or materials,” he stated.

Stem education

Uzoechi highlighted the importance of integrating both nature and nurture in science education to enhance learning.

“For nature, children come into the world with their natural characteristics, and then they are influenced by the environment and social existence in the community. So when you get into the classroom situation, you integrate these two, and when you do, you will see that you will make a complete child and a well-educated person.”

He emphasized the need for inclusive education, stressing that all students, regardless of background, deserve a supportive learning environment, as science is essential for everyone.

“We are advocating for creating a conducive environment for learning for everybody, irrespective of culture, economic status. Everybody has the right to learn, and science is a basic need,” he stated.

She added that improving STEM education in Nigeria requires a deliberate effort to integrate both nature and nurture approaches to enhance student learning outcomes.