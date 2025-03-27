Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has released its 2024 consolidated financial statement, reporting a post-tax profit of N735.9 billion ($494 million), up 179% YoY.

Pre-tax profit more than doubled to N980.7 billion from N376.5 billion in 2023.

In reported currency, the Nigeria segment remained the dominant earnings driver, with post-tax profit soaring 179.3% YoY to N455.7 billion, accounting for 61.9% of the Group’s total profit.

However, in constant currency, Nigeria’s contribution to the Group’s $494 million post-tax profit was 0.63%, reflecting the impact of currency translation adjustments.

Beyond its strong profitability, ETI’s gross earnings surged 130.6% YoY to N4.22 trillion, driven by both interest and non-interest income.

Key highlights (2024 v. 2023):

Gross earnings: N4.219 trillion +130.61% YoY

Interest Income: N2.759 trillion +128.30% YoY

Interest Expense: N1.007 trillion +122.91% YoY

Net interest income; N1.752 trillion +131.52% YoY

Fees and commission income: N879.906 billion +151.81% YoY

Fees and commission expense: N97.994 billion +136.37% YoY

Trading and FX gains: N538.799 billion +130.32% YoY

Non-interest revenue: N1.362 trillion, +135.02% YoY

Operating income: N3.114 trillion, +133.04% YoY

Operating expenses: N1.651 trillion, +129.21% YoY

Profit after tax: N735.897 billion +179.25% YoY

Basic EPS: N20.19 +166.45% YoY

Cash and cash equivalent with banks: N7.894 trillion +110.99% YoY

Loan and advances to customers: N15.346 trillion +52.93% YoY

Total Assets: N43.303 trillion +67.08% YoY

Customers’ deposit: N31.636 trillion +66.41% YoY

Shareholders’ funds: N2.780 trillion +68.41% YoY

What drove ETI’s performance?

A deep dive into ETI’s financials reveals that core operating income was the key driver of its remarkable earnings growth, supported by both interest and non-interest revenue streams.

Interest income: The backbone of growth

Interest income remained the largest revenue source, contributing over 65% of gross earnings. This was primarily driven by:

Higher lending activity as ETI expanded loans and advances to customers.

Increased investments in securities, which grew from N6.3 trillion to N10.68 trillion, providing a steady revenue stream despite market fluctuations.

However, this aggressive expansion came at a cost impairment charges on loans surged, leading to a higher NPL ratio of 6.7% and a cost of risk of 1.8%, the second highest in five years.

Interest expenses also climbed sharply, reflecting the rising cost of deposits and borrowings in a high-interest-rate environment.

Customer deposits expanded, pushing interest expenses on deposits from N257.2 billion to N559.4 billion, while borrowings nearly tripled to N306 billion.

Despite this, net interest income remained strong, a testament to ETI’s ability to manage its lending spread effectively.

Beyond interest income, non-interest revenue played a crucial role in driving profit growth. Fees and commissions saw an impressive jump, fueled by increased cash management services and credit-related fees.

Meanwhile, trading and foreign exchange gains more than doubled. This robust non-interest income stream helped cushion the impact of rising costs and bolstered overall earnings.

Cost efficiency also played a role in ETI’s performance. The bank managed to lower its cost-to-income ratio to 53%, the best in five years, signaling improved operational efficiency despite inflationary pressures and rising expenses.

In reported currency, Nigeria remained the dominant earnings driver, contributing significantly to the Group’s bottom line.

However, in constant currency terms, the contribution appears far less pronounced due to the impact of foreign exchange translation.

Overall, ETI’s strong profit growth was fueled by a combination of higher interest income, increased fee-based earnings, and better cost management. However, rising impairment charges and higher borrowing costs are key areas to watch moving forward.