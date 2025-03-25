Polo has received yet another prestigious accolade, reaffirming its position as a leader in Nigeria’s luxury space.

Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s foremost marketing and advertising publication, has named Polo the Luxury Brand of the Decade, recognizing its excellence and influence.

For over three decades, Polo has set the standard in luxury retail, offering an exclusive selection of the world’s most prestigious timepieces and fine jewellery.

Beyond curation, the brand is renowned for its exceptional aftersales service, expertise and commitment to delivering an unparalleled luxury experience.

Further underscoring this achievement, Polo’s Managing Director, John Obayuwana, was named Luxury Personality of the Decade, a testament to his visionary leadership and impact on the evolution of luxury in Nigeria and West Africa.

The award ceremony, held at Polo Towers in Lagos, was more than a celebration—it was a validation of the passion, precision, and commitment that have defined Polo’s journey.

As Polo embraces this honour, it remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new standards, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire the next generation of luxury connoisseurs.