SG Holdings Limited has launched its Series 1 and Series 2 commercial papers, with a combined issue size of up to N30 billion, targeting qualified institutional investors.

This information was released by its issuing and placing agent, Anchoria Advisory Services Limited, which has confirmed both the issue and allotment dates for March 27, 2025.

The Series 1 commercial paper, which has a tenor of 180 days, and Series 2, with a tenor of 270 days, are both rated A- by Augusto & Co. and A1+ by GCR.

According to the issuing and placing agent, the commercial papers were opened for subscription on March 20, 2025, with the offer closing on March 26, 2025.

Additionally, these papers are listed on the FMDQ Securities Exchange and are part of a larger program totalling N100 billion.

What to know

SG Holdings Limited is a medium player in the oil and gas sector, operating in the downstream and midstream spaces.

The commercial paper offering is restricted to qualified institutional investors, with a minimum subscription of N2 million and multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

Series 1 commercial paper has a 180-day tenor, offering a yield between 24% and 26% at a discount rate of 21.46% to 23.045%.

Series 2 commercial paper has a 270-day tenor, yielding between 26% and 28% at a discount rate of 21.80% to 23.196%.

About the company

SG Holdings Limited is an African multinational corporation headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with additional branches in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Accra (Ghana), and Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

The company operates across several sectors of the Nigerian economy, including energy logistics, shipping, trading, infrastructure, retail services at filling stations, aviation fuel services, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and intra-African energy trade.

According to the release, ‘’SG Holdings Limited has experienced steady growth, with shareholders’ funds increasing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%, rising from N48.1 billion in 2019 to N196.3 billion by 2024.’’