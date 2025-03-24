The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) partners to digitize recruitment and promotion examinations across Nigeria.

According to JAMB’s weekly bulletin, the chairman of FCSC, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

The chairman aims to leverage JAMB’s infrastructure for recruitment and promotion reforms, while Oloyede pledged support through credible CBT-based examination.

“The Chairman told the Registrar that his mission was to leverage JAMB infrastructural facilities to drive its recruitment and promotion processes with a view to strengthening its ongoing reforms.

“Prof Oloyede also promised to support the Commission’s quest to leverage the Board’s expertise to administer its recruitment and promotion examinations using the Computer-Based Test mode.

He said FCSC is one of the highly-respected organizations by the Board pointing out that the Board selects the kind of organisation it partners with as, according to him, JAMB does not collaborate based on money but on the credibility of the organisation involved,” the statement read.

Ensuring credibility

Oloyede assured that JAMB would uphold the same level of credibility in administering recruitment and promotion exams as it does for university entrance exams, supporting the Civil Service Commission in adopting digital recruitment through its robust CBT system.

Oloyede advised the Civil Service Commission to begin digitizing its recruitment process before expanding digital operations to other core areas.

He noted that the partnership will also allow JAMB to test its facilities in preparation for its core mandate of ranking and placing qualified candidates into tertiary institutions.

“The proposed examination is an avenue through which the Board could test run its facilities in readiness for the prosecution of one of its core mandates, which has to do with the ranking and placement of suitably qualified candidates into tertiary institutions of their choice,” the statement read.

More Insights

Prof. Olaopa reaffirmed the Civil Service Commission’s readiness to deepen its partnership with JAMB through operational collaborations and continuous engagement. He noted the commission aims to consolidate the initiative to ensure a more transparent and efficient civil service recruitment process.

He commended JAMB’s adherence to international best practices, stating that its approach has reinforced integrity and accountability within Nigeria’s education sector.