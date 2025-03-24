Serbia is set to implement a fully online electronic visa (e-visa) system that will allow foreign nationals to apply for visas without needing to visit embassies or consulates in person.

The new system, announced recently in March, seeks to simplify the visa application process and make travel to Serbia more convenient.

According to Serbia Immigration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office for Information Technologies, and eGovernment are working together to develop the system.

This partnership is expected to improve Serbia’s visa system, making it more efficient and accessible for travelers worldwide.

Transition from in-person applications to e-visas

Reports inform that currently, travelers from certain countries must visit Serbian embassies or consulates to submit their visa applications. This process can be time-consuming and requires travelers to be present in person.

The new e-visa system will change this, allowing applicants to complete the entire process online.

The Serbian government believes this move will improve the overall experience for foreign travelers, eliminating the need for embassy visits and reducing wait times.

Travelers will be able to submit applications from anywhere, which is expected to encourage more people to visit Serbia.

Collaboration to improve visa services

Serbian Foreign Minister, Marko Đurić and the Director of the Office for Information Technologies and eGovernment, Mihail Jovanović, signed an agreement to enhance the country’s visa system.

This partnership includes upgrades to the existing system, improved data storage, and enhanced security features for online applications.

Đurić noted that the implementation of the e-visa system represents a significant advancement in Serbia’s digital infrastructure.

“In February last year, the online visa application system and the Foreigners’ Portal were launched, already benefiting tens of thousands of individuals seeking to visit our country,” the Serbian Foreign Minister stated.

The E-Visa system’s impact on travelers

The e-visa system will simplify the visa process for travelers from countries that require a visa to enter Serbia. Currently, citizens from nations such as India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Qatar, and several African and Middle Eastern countries need to obtain a visa before traveling to Serbia.

Once the new system is operational, they will be able to complete the entire application process online.

Travelers from visa-exempt countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Russia, will continue to enjoy the ability to visit Serbia without a visa for short stays of up to 90 days.

Launch date and future plans

While the Serbian government has not provided a specific launch date for the e-visa system, it is expected to be available soon.

Reports inform that the government is preparing for the Specialized Expo 2027 in Belgrade, and is also working to improve the Portal for Foreigners, which has already processed nearly 44,000 applications for temporary residence and work permits.

Travelers are advised to check the official Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for the most up-to-date information on visa requirements. Since visa policies can change, it is important to stay informed before planning a trip to Serbia.

With the new e-visa system, Serbia aims to provide a more efficient, secure, and accessible visa application process, making it easier for international travelers to visit the country for business or tourism.