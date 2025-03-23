The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) that its operatives test petroleum products to check illegal oil bunkering and ensure supply integrity in Nigeria.

The EFCC, in a statement on Saturday, also cautioned illegal oil bunkerers and petroleum marketers in Akwa Ibom State against sharp practices, including procuring adulterated products and dispensing them to vehicle owners.

The Uyo Zonal Director of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC (ACE 1), Oshodi Johnson, issued the warning when representatives of IPMAN’s Akwa Ibom State Coordinating Committee paid him a courtesy visit.

This development comes amid the authorities’ sustained fight against the operations of illegal refineries and illicit sales.

Nairametrics previously reported that Nigeria loses billions of dollars daily to crude oil theft, which undermines the country’s daily oil production output.

IPMAN seeks clarification on petrol testing by EFCC

As disclosed in the EFCC’s statement, IPMAN’s Chairman, Comrade Francis Udeyen, visited to explore ways of sanitizing the petroleum downstream sector of the economy and creating a sustainable synergy between the Commission and IPMAN.

He specifically sought clarification on the EFCC’s mandate, especially its legal authority to test samples of petroleum products.

“We need to be informed about how the EFCC is involved in our line of business,” the IPMAN Chairman asked.

EFCC’s Response

Oshodi explained the rationale behind testing petroleum products by EFCC officers, “pointing out that it is meant to check illegal oil bunkering and safeguard the integrity of petroleum product supplies.”

“Regarding our testing processes, I can assure you that the EFCC has the best laboratory, which we just launched in Port Harcourt. It is a complete forensic laboratory of international standard,” Oshodi added.

He assured IPMAN of sustained collaboration to curb the adulteration of petroleum products in the state and Nigeria at large.

According to Oshodi, the warning became necessary to ensure stakeholders avoid the unpleasant consequences of committing economic crimes.

“If you’re not aiding, abetting, or conspiring with illegal bunkerers, you don’t have a problem with us. We just want to discourage and end the activities of illegal bunkerers because they sell to you, bringing their illegal products to you. But it’s high time we put an end to these activities,” he stated.

Oshodi stressed that the EFCC is mandated by its enabling laws to tackle all cases of illegal oil bunkering and other acts of economic and financial crimes.

He warned that the Commission would stop at nothing to deal with any such cases.