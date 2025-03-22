LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has secured the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to appoint eight distinguished professionals to its board, signaling a strategic move to strengthen leadership and drive the company’s growth agenda.

In a notification addressed to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX Group) and signed by Dr. Olumide Adedeji, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, the bank confirmed that Mr. Timothy Gbadeyan and Dr. Gbadebo Ayinde have been appointed as Executive Directors.

Furthermore, the board now includes Hon. Olusola Ogungbile, Mr. Adeola Olajide, and Mr. Olanrewaju Afolabi as Non-Executive Directors.

The statement also disclosed the addition of Mrs. Adedoyin Amosun, Dr. Kamaldeen Adekilekun, and Mr. Michael Omolaja as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc emphasized that these appointments have received the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Profiles of the newly appointed directors

Mr. Timothy Gbadeyan, who will serve as the Executive Director in charge of Mortgage Services, previously held the roles of Company Secretary and Group Head, Legal and Corporate Strategy.

A seasoned legal and corporate strategist, Gbadeyan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Ilorin, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from UCAM University, Spain, and a Postgraduate Diploma in General Administration from Cambridge International Qualifications in the United Kingdom.

He is also a Certified Project Management Professional and an Associate Member of the Chartered Management Institute, UK.

Dr. Gbadebo Ayinde, now the Executive Director in charge of the Public Sector Group, brings extensive experience in town planning and the built environment. With academic credentials including an HND in Town Planning from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, a Master’s Degree from Ogun State University, and a PhD from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Dr. Ayinde complements his expertise with a Certificate in Project Management.

He previously served as a member of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007, where he held the position of Deputy Chairman, of the House Committee on Works.

What you should know

Hon. Olusola Ogungbile, Commissioner for Finance in Osun State, is joining the board with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and two decades of banking experience.

Mr. Adeola Olajide, a former Partner at PWC, brings his strategic acumen as an MBA graduate of Warwick Business School, UK. Mr. Olanrewaju Afolabi, with over 20 years of experience in mortgage banking and a background in Economics, rounds out the lineup of Non-Executive Directors.

Mrs. Adedoyin Amosun, a Chartered Accountant with 27 years of experience, previously served as an Associate Director at PWC, while Dr. Kamaldeen Adekilekun, a legal expert with a PhD in Law and over 20 years of experience, further strengthens the board.

Mr. Michael Omolaja, formerly a General Manager at FirstBank, boasts over three decades of industry experience and holds a Master’s Degree in Intelligence and Strategic Studies.

In addition, Mrs. Dorcas Oluwaseun Ajayi has been named the Acting Company Secretary and Head of Legal Services. With over 17 years of post-call experience, Mrs. Ajayi brings a wealth of expertise in corporate law, having served as senior-level in-house counsel for nearly a decade.