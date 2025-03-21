The federal government has called for increased support from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other stakeholders to address the pressing humanitarian challenges faced by over 15 million poor households in Nigeria.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda made this appeal during the 47th Lions Day with the United Nations celebration held in Abuja, themed “The Future of Service Assured through Collaborative Approach”, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Dr. Yilwatda emphasized that the Nigerian government cannot tackle these challenges alone and requires the collaboration, commitment, and courage of partners like the Lions Club, which has been at the forefront of humanitarian service for over a century.

He highlighted the importance of collective efforts in ensuring sustainable solutions to poverty and other humanitarian issues.

“We want to ensure that 15 million households benefit from 75000 naira but we are not just giving money, we are also giving financial literacy to them. We are supporting 15 million households, averaging at 4 people per household, targeting 60 million Nigerians to benefit from it. We’ve already had 5.5 million Nigerians benefit from it, so we are still left with nine plus million people that are still targets and that will be done before the year runs out,” the minister stated.

He further explained that the government’s approach goes beyond financial aid. “We are not just giving money; we are also providing financial literacy to ensure that beneficiaries can sustainably manage their resources and improve their livelihoods,” he added.

Dr. Yilwatda stressed the need for impactful and lasting change rather than temporary relief.

“How do we make the next 46 years have a greater impact and a lasting effect in the hearts of people? The answer lay in what the lion stands for; collaboration, commitment, and courage,” he said.

UN Representative Advocates for Stronger Partnerships

Mrs. Beatrice Eyong, the UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, who represented the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations at the event, reiterated the importance of partnerships in solving humanitarian problems. She noted that the UN’s institutional partnership with the Lions Club, which dates back to 1945, has been instrumental in advancing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“So Lions Club should continue what they are doing but should increase in its partnerships because the challenge is so big that we say they should also partner with other organisations and institutions to render service to humanity,” Mrs. Eyong said.

She urged the Lions Club to collaborate with other organizations and institutions to amplify its impact. “The challenges are enormous, and no single entity can tackle them alone. Partnerships are key to rendering effective service to humanity,” she added.

Lions Club Commits to Expanding Humanitarian Services

Mr. Anogwi Anyanwu, the Multiple Council Chairperson of Lions Club Nigeria, District 404, highlighted the club’s commitment to building a robust network of assistance for humanity. He outlined the club’s focus areas, including hunger relief, environmental sustainability, diabetes awareness, eyesight preservation, humanitarian service, and children’s cancer support.

“We want to collaborate with other non-governmental organisations, the government, and corporate organisations so that we can mobilise resources to serve the needs of humanity in hunger relief, environmental sustainability, diabetes, eyesight preservation, humanitarian service, children’s cancer,” Mr. Anyanwu said.

He also announced that the 2025 Lions Day with the United Nations celebration would be held in multiple locations, including Nairobi, Kenya; New York, USA; Vienna, Austria; and Nigeria. This international event underscores the global reach and impact of the Lions Club’s humanitarian efforts.

The Lions Club, established in 1917 in Chicago, USA, has a long-standing tradition of addressing critical humanitarian issues. Its focus areas include diabetes, sight preservation, youth empowerment, pediatric cancer, and other essential services. Over the years, the club has grown into a global network of volunteers dedicated to improving lives and communities.