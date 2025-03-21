In this episode of Paid in Full, host Ogieva takes listeners into the world of plants—not just as a lifestyle trend, but as a growing business opportunity. With more Nigerians investing in indoor and outdoor plants for aesthetics, wellness, and branding, the plant business is quietly flourishing.

To break it all down, Ogieva sits with Ngozi Obihara, CEO of The Plants NG, a fast-rising name in Nigeria’s greenery scene. From working with individuals and interior designers to collaborating with corporate brands, Ngozi shares how she transformed her passion into profit.

She talks about the early days of building her brand, the challenges of scaling in a niche market, and how she’s managed to position plants as more than just décor—but as an essential part of everyday living.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Watch the full conversation now on YouTube via Nairametrics TV. Subscribe and turn on notifications for more inspiring episodes of Paid in Full