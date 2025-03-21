If you’ve ever struggled to convert your gift cards to Naira, you’re not alone.

Since the use of gift cards for making purchases in Nigeria is limited, many people look for ways to turn their gift cards into cash.

The challenge many Nigerians face is getting the best value for their gift cards without having to worry about scams or unreliable platforms.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Thankfully, several apps now make this process easy and stress-free.

However, with the existence of many apps, it can be quite tricky deciding which one to sign up for. In this article, I’ll explore the 5 best apps to convert gift cards to Naira, why they’re worth your consideration, and how to pick the one that works best for you.

Top 5 Apps for Converting Gift Cards to Naira

The best 5 platforms in Nigeria to convert your gift cards to Naira in [year] are Nosh, Prestmit, Cardtonic, Tbay, and GiftCardsToNaira.

Now, let’s find out more about each of these apps.

1. Nosh

Nosh is a reputable and reliable gift card trading platform that makes converting gift cards to Naira quick and straightforward. You can turn your unused and unwanted gift cards to Naira on this app anytime, anywhere, in just a few taps.

The Nosh app offers high rates for all gift cards, so you can rest assured that you will get the best value for your gift card. You can sell a wide variety of gift cards on Nosh including Steam, Apple, Razer Gold, Macy’s Google Play, and Nike gift cards.

Nosh’s intuitive design makes it easy for both beginners and experienced users to trade gift cards easily. There is also an in-app rate calculator you can use to check how much you will receive when you sell your gift card on the app.

One of the best things about converting your gift card to Naira on the Nosh app is that payouts are instant. Once your transaction is completed and your gift card is verified, your Naira wallet gets credited immediately. Additionally, if you run into any issues or need help, the customer support team is available to help 24/7.

The app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also, you can access the platform and all its features via the web app in case you do not have space for a new download on your device.

2. Prestmit

Prestmit is one of the most popular apps for gift card conversion in Nigeria. The app is known for its flexibility as you can convert your unused gift cards to Naira or any crypto of your choice. Prestmit supports a wide range of gift cards and ensures a smooth trading process. Transactions are fast, and their rates are competitive, making it a good platform to sell gift cards for cash.

The Prestmit app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.

3. Cardtonic

Cardtonic has built a solid reputation as one of Nigeria’s go-to apps for converting gift cards to Naira. It provides users with an easy-to-use interface, making transactions easy and stress-free. The app supports various gift card types, meaning you can sell a variety of gift cards there. Also, Cardtonic provides decent rates for gift cards and ensures timely payments.

Like the previous apps mentioned, it is available on the Google Play Store and App Store.

4. Tbay

Tbay is an app that caters to users who need to trade their gift cards. It supports a wide range of gift cards, giving users flexibility in their trading choices. Additionally, on Tbay, you can either choose peer-to-peer trading by selling your gift card to a vendor or choose to sell directly to Tbay. Either way, you get decent rates.

The Tbay app has a user-friendly interface and ensures secure transactions. Overall, it is a reliable option for anyone looking for a multi-functional trading app.

5. GiftCardsToNaira

GiftCardsToNaira is a popular app for converting gift cards to cash. The app supports several types of gift cards and provides users with decent rates. The GiftCardsToNaira app is user-friendly and makes selling gift cards for cash a breeze. The transaction process is smooth and fast, and the customer support team is responsive. You can download the app on both iOS and Android devices.

Factors to Consider Before Selecting a Gift Card to Naira App

Before you decide on a gift card trading app to convert your gift card to Naira, you should consider the rates, transaction speed, security, interface, and reputation of the platform.

1. Rates

One important factor to consider is the rates offered by the platform. You won’t want to settle for a platform with lower rates compared to others. Some apps have web rate calculators you can use to check rates and calculate the amount you will receive for a specific gift card.

2. Transaction Speed

Nobody wants to wait several minutes before their transaction is processed or to receive payments. That’s why you should be on the lookout for apps with fast processing times and instant payouts.

3. User-Friendly Interface

Look for apps with intuitive designs and minimal steps, like Nosh. When an app’s interface isn’t user-friendly, it diminishes the quality of user experience, making transactions seem like a task.

4. Security

Choose an app that prioritises security. The Nosh app for example uses advanced security features and offers two-factor authentication for added security.

5. Reputation

Select a platform that has a good reputation. You can gauge a platform’s reputation by going through the ratings and reviews on the App Store or Google Play Store, depending on the device you use.

Comparing the Top Gift Card Trading Apps

The table below compares the best apps to convert gift cards to Naira side by side for easy decision-making.

Note that the ratings provided are for Apple App Store.

Frequently Asked Questions About Converting Gift Card to Naira

1. How can I convert a gift card to cash in Nigeria?

You can convert a gift card to cash in Nigeria by using reliable gift card trading apps like Nosh, Prestmit, Cardtonic, Tbay, or GiftCardsToNaira. Simply download the app, create an account, upload your gift card details, and receive payment in Naira.

2. How can I change my gift card to Naira?

To change your gift card to Naira:

Download a trusted gift card trading app like Nosh

Create your account and log in

Select the type of gift card you want to sell

Enter the card details, and the app will verify its value.

Once verified, you’ll receive the Naira equivalent in your wallet.

3. Which app is the best to convert gift cards to Naira?

There are many great apps to convert your gift card to Naira, and the best app depends on your personal preference. However, based on reviews and ratings, the best app to use is Nosh.

4. How much is $100 gift card in Naira?

The value of a $100 gift card in Naira depends on the brand of the gift card, the app you use, and the current exchange rates. It’s best to check the rate directly on the app for the most accurate conversion.

Conclusion

Converting gift cards to Naira has never been easier, thanks to reliable apps like Nosh, Prestmit, Cardtonic, Tbay, and GiftCardsToNaira. These apps make the process of turning your unused gift cards into cash seamless.

Remember, before you decide on what app to use, ensure you consider the rates, speed, security, interface, and reputation of the platform. Once you’ve made your decision, download the app, create your account,t and get trading!