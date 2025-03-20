The Federal Government is considering the adoption of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to modernize land registration and digitization as part of broader reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s land administration system.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, disclosed this at a workshop on the National Land Registration and Documentation Programme (NLRDP) held in Abuja on March 19, 2025, as contained in a statement on the ministry’s website.

Dangiwa stressed that PPPs play an important role in mobilizing resources and expertise, making them crucial for implementing effective land administration reforms.

“The Minister as well hinted on adopting Public- Private Partnership in land registration and digitization, emphasizing PPPs play a significant role in mobilizing resources and expertise for land administration reforms,” the statement read in part.

Dangiwa highlighted that Nigeria’s land registration system remains inefficient, with less than 10% of land formally registered due to outdated processes, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and lack of digitization.

To address this, the government aims to increase land registration to over 50% in the next decade using PPPs, digital tools, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to enhance transparency and efficiency.

He stressed the need for collaboration with state governments, as land administration falls under their jurisdiction. Plans include creating a National Digital Land Information System, formalizing land transactions, and integrating customary land tenure into the formal framework to reduce disputes.

Dangiwa also acknowledged the World Bank’s technical support, noting that findings from a recent mission would guide future policy implementation.

More insight

The adoption of PPPs in land registration is expected to leverage private-sector expertise and funding for faster modernization.

Dangiwa emphasized that public-private collaboration is key to tackling challenges such as inadequate land valuation data, inefficient registration frameworks, and infrastructure gaps hindering digital land records.

He referenced previous land reform efforts, including the Presidential Technical Committee on Land Reforms (PTCLR) regulations for Systematic Land Titling and Registration (SLTR), endorsed by the National Economic Council in 2017 but still awaiting approval from the National Council of State.

At the workshop, stakeholders, including state representatives, the World Bank, and private-sector experts, supported the initiative.

Senate Committee on Housing Chairman Aminu Waziri Tambuwal pledged legislative backing, while World Bank Country Director Dr. Ndiamé Diop, represented by Dr. Mike Ilesanmi, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s land reforms, noting that a streamlined system would unlock investment opportunities.

As part of broader reforms, the government plans to train and deploy land administration officers nationwide.

Dangiwa reassured stakeholders that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to overhauling Nigeria’s land administration system, stressing that structured land registration and digitization would boost economic growth, improve access to credit, and enhance ease of doing business in real estate.